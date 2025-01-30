BWW Q&A: Lee Siegel on BRAMPTON CONCERT BAND & THE JAZZ MECHANICS at Brampton On Stage/The Rose

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Experience "A Love Letter to New York" — a dazzling celebration of the Big Apple through music! Acclaimed Broadway star Lee Siegel joins forces with the Brampton Concert Band and The Jazz Mechanics for an afternoon of melodies and magic. Immerse yourself in the spirit of New York as the show takes you from jazz classics like Orange Colored Sky and In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning to Broadway hits from Les Misérables, West Side Story, Crazy for You, Jesus Christ Superstar, and more. Don’t miss this unique collaboration — it’s like a trip to Broadway, right here in Brampton!

Lee's voice has been heard across Canada, North America and parts of Europe. He's performed on Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar, Paradise Square, and appeared on the 66th Annual Tony Awards (CBS). Lee has appeared in multiple seasons at the Stratford Festival, including productions of: RENT (Tom Collins), Jesus Christ Superstar (Simon Zealots), The Who's TOMMY (The Hawker), Fiddler On The Roof & Camelot. His acting career has seen him on multiple regional stages across Canada including: Drayton, Stage West, Theatre Aquarius, The Grand Theatre (London), The Charlottetown Festival, Manitoba Theatre Company, Neptune Theatre (Halifax) and right here at The Rose (Brampton).

Lee's debut album "Where's The Orchestra" (available on iTunes) celebrated its 10th Anniversary, in 2023, and in the fall of 2024 Lee released two holiday singles, including an original song called: "Unwrap These Arms" .

This summer, 2025, Lee will embark on a tour of his show: SOUL MAN! The Greatest Soul Hits of the 60's,70's, which launched in 2024, and will release a companion album: SOUL MAN! Featuring 12 cover songs of the greatest Soul hits! In July.

Lee will also be doing a 3 week residency at Drayton Entertainment, presenting a fully staged version of: THE SOUND OF SOUL!

What inspired you to pursue a career in theatre and live performances?

I was brought up singing in church as a young kid, and I remember the first time I saw the audience smile and applaud and that was ingrained in me ever since. I went on to do public school productions and high school performances and the love for the art just grew from there. Which reminds me... Support the arts in schools!! If I didn’t have that back then, I don’t know if I’d be lucky enough to be doing what I’m doing today, and I came from a small town school too.

Can you share some of your memorable experiences performing on Broadway?

There are so many. Performing on the Tony Awards was pretty epic! - Being asked to sing at a concert in the middle of Times Square to celebrate Broadway, was epic. But perhaps my all time favourite thing is the stage door and meeting the audience after a show. Stage dooring isn’t much of a thing in Canada, though I wish it was. It’s such an incredible rush to see the impact your performance had on an audience, and to chat with them and share the moment together. - Other incredible memories were getting to meet, chat or work with your peers, like Cynthia Enrivo, Lea Salonga, Jonathan Goff, Ben Vereen, Chita Rivera, Frank Wildhorn, Jason Howland, etc.. Etc. - One day I was in rehearsal, and peeing at urinal next to Billy Crystal (T.M.I. I know) - but, there is something so out of body, when your small town heart, knows you have achieved the goal many said you wouldn’t, and you’re sharing rooms with James Earl Jones, Moises Kauffman, Des McAnuff, or Joaquina Kalukango.

You've performed on various stages across Canada, how do you adapt to the different performance venues and audiences?

The job is always the same. You memorize your lines, you perform from your heart, and you give the crowd the same show, no matter what theatre you’re in. Whether it’s a Broadway house, or a community theatre church stage, the task at hand is always the same. Give 100% of yourself, filled with honesty, and preparation. What’s not the same however are climates, and altitudes, one day you’re next to the ocean, another day you’re in the Arizona desert, or you’re near the Rocky mountains. As a singer, those variances can affect the throat, so you learn quickly when to steam, how to stay hydrated, and how to adapt to the location you’re in. That I have found is the most difficult part. The rest should be exactly the same, no matter where you are. Be in the moment, and be true. The audience is giving of their time, and that’s the most valuable thing we have as human beings, so make sure you never waste it, for you, or them.

Could you tell us more about your debut album "Where's The Orchestra" and what prompted you to create it?

Where’s The Orchestra, was a labour of love. It had always been a dream of mine to create an album. So, 12 years ago now, I did a, what was called :PledgeMusic ,at the time, and raised funds to record the CD. --- Having just finished my first season on Broadway and preparing to return to the Stratford Festival, I wanted to have an album for people who would always ask “where can I hear you sing?” - The songs on the album are tunes and artists that inspired me. Billy Joel, Motown, Carole King, etc..etc... plus I wrote a song, and a second one with my musical director, and the man playing piano on the tracks, Konrad Pluta. - We wanted to keep costs down, CD’s are expensive friends.... so we opted to do the album with just he and I, and since Billy Joel is one of my all time favourite performers, and he had a very fitting song entitled: “Where’s The Orchestra” ... a creation was made. I can look back on the album now, and see where it needs some polishing, but we recorded it in 2 days, and about 8 hours.... one of these days I’ll go back and revisit it with a full band, but for now it represents another dream the small town boy had. That said I’m excited to release my new album this year: SOUL MAN! , and it’s hot!!! Can’t wait for everyone to hear it later this Summer 2025.

Your upcoming tour "SOUL MAN!" focuses on the greatest soul hits of the 60's and 70's, what sparked your interest in this particular genre of music?

I grew up on this music. My parents had an eclectic collection of music that played in the house when I was younger. I am forever grateful for that. I heard Billy Joel, Elton John, the ENTIRE Motown era, Elvis, Richie Valens, and anthems of the 60’s and 70’s that are still powerful today... and that was just on my mom’s side. Dad played country and bluegrass, gospel, and oldies, while my friends were into Madonna, Janet Jackson, MIchael, Guns N Roses, etc..etc.. So my ear was always tuned to a vast range of music. BUT I always returned to the nostalgic style of 60/70’s Soul. The voices were raw, and real, there was no autotune. Their songs came from a place of perseverance, and determination. There was a rallying cry in their songs that we just don’t have today, and honestly I wish we did. I wish there were more voices in music, reminding people how important they are, and how special they are.... and quite honestly, what power they have against those wishing them harm. A change is gonna come.

How do you prepare for a fully staged version of "THE SOUND OF SOUL!" during your 3-week residency at Drayton Entertainment?

Pray!! LOL - To be candid and honest, the thought scares me to death, BUT that’s a good thing. When you’re scared, yet face it it anyway, it means you’re growing and learning, and evolving as a human. The chance to do something as epic as that is pretty special. I’m a lucky and blessed guy to get such an opportunity, and I don’t take it for granted. I’ve got to remind myself to get into shape, & build my stamina for a 2 hour performance, plus train my voice for such an Olympic task. We’re covering songs from the early days of Soul music, straight through the late 70’s/ early 80’s and it’s vocally demanding on me. - There will be a lot of vocal rest during the hours I’m not performing, a lot of steaming, water and honey and being a bit of a hermit during down time. Thankfully, for the Sound of Soul, it’s me on stage with my musical director, Konrad Pluta, an incredible ten-piece behind me with three amazing support vocalists. If you enjoy your night with me at The Rose Brampton, come see me afterwards in Drayton.... after that we go on tour across Canada with a version of the show, starting in Saskatchewan this Fall.

What can audiences expect from your upcoming performance at The Rose in "A Love Letter to New York"?

FUN! Come have fun! Just some amazing classic standards from the American songbook, and epic pieces from Broadway. The opportunity to perform with the Jazz Mechanics and the Brampton Concert band is awesome, I was honoured to ask, and I look forward to revisiting songs and artists that still inspire performers, and songwriters to this day. Old Blue eyes and Andrew Lloyd Webber are just a couple of the artists we’ll feature throughout the night.

How does it feel to collaborate with Brampton Concert Band and The Jazz Mechanics for this performance?

Any time you get to jam and make music is amazing, but when you get to do it with talented, respectable musicians who know their craft inside and out, that’s even more amazing. When music is their passion and you can feel it in their bones, that’s how magic is made, and I’m so happy to be a part of that. What a treat!!

Could you give us a sneak peek into some of the Broadway hits that you will be performing in this show?

I could, but that might ruin the surprises, and where’s the fun in that? I will say this, I made my Broadway debut doing the musical Jesus Christ Superstar, and it’s one of my all time favourite shows, and I’ve done the musical about 6 times now, outside of my Broadway run.... so, I have feeling there’s a very good chance you’re going to hear something from .... Les Miserables.

