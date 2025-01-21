BLIND DATES Comes to Theatre Passe Muraille in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Passe Muraille has announced the World Premiere of Blind Dates, an extraordinary solo performance written, performed, and composed by Vivian Chong and directed by Marjorie Chan. This heartfelt production runs from February 13 to March 9, 2025, at Theatre Passe Muraille.



Award-winning author, triathlete, dancer, and Dora Award-nominated performer Vivian Chong invites audiences into her dating, romance, and self-discovery world. Through her unique lens, Vivian explores love’s highs and lows—unveiling tender, funny, and often surprising stories woven together with her original musical compositions. Her engaging storytelling captures the essence of vulnerability, resilience, and growth.



“Blind Dates was inspired by my yearning and desire to make a connection. I want this play to make the audience feel good about themselves. I think it's a good practice for feeling good and radiant, and you are enough. I hope this is a takeaway for everybody who comes to my show. No matter what happens, we have a lot of beautiful radiance and essence from inside,” says Vivian.



Vivian Chong is a multi-talented artist and advocate whose work spans theatre, music, visual arts, and literature. Her graphic novel Dancing After Ten won the US Library Journal Award and was shortlisted for the Toronto Book Award. Known for her innovative and accessible storytelling, Vivian transforms personal experiences into universally resonant narratives. Her performances, including The Sunglasses Monologue and Dancing with the Universe, have earned her critical acclaim, including a Dora Mavor Moore nomination for Outstanding Performance. Beyond the stage, Vivian is a recognized leader in accessibility and inclusion, with her weekly accessible yoga classes and her work as an audio description consultant reaching communities across Canada.



This production continues Theatre Passe Muraille’s commitment to amplifying diverse voices and creating innovative, accessible, and meaningful theater experiences for all.

