2023 'Best Of Fest' And 'Critic's Choice' Winners James & Jamesy Headed To Toronto Fringe With A New Show

Hot off the heels of their Orlando Fringe “Best-of-Fest” and “Critic's Choice” winning run, stalwarts of Fringe James & Jamesy, are ready to hit the Toronto festival with their latest show James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie. The show, which explores themes of trauma, memory, and friendship, is a captivating and heartwarming look at the power of love in healing.

James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie will be playing at the Factory Theatre Mainstage with multiple dates across the Toronto Fringe (July 5 - 16, 2023).

In James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie, two clowns attempt to perform a classic comedy routine: Getting a pie in the face. They fail, and are left to figure out why they can't complete this simple task. Their journey to uncover the cause of their failure leads them to explore the complexities of trauma, the fallibility of memory, and the role that love plays in the healing process.

The show has been praised for its unique blend of physical comedy, audience interaction, and serious subject matter. James and Jamesy's ability to tackle difficult topics with humour and sensitivity has earned them critical acclaim. James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie promises to be another must-see comedy, blending the joy and absurdity of clowning with a heartfelt exploration of personal growth and healing.

"We're thrilled to bring James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie to the Toronto Fringe," says Malkin. "It's a show that's close to our hearts, and we can't wait to share it with audiences at one of our favourite festivals."

With a wide range of offerings at this year's festival, James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie is sure to delight audiences of all ages, offering a unique blend of physical comedy, emotion, and insight.

WINNER: Best of Fest - Orlando Sentinel, Orlando Fringe 2023

WINNER: Critic's Choice - Orlando Fringe 2023

HIGHLY RECOMMENDED: Orlando Weekly, Orlando Fringe 2023



James & Jamesy: Easy as Pie

July 5, 5pm

July 8, 7:45pm

July 9, 3pm

July 11, 9:30pm

July 12, 5:30pm

Factory Theatre Mainstage, 125 Bathurst St, Toronto, ON M5V 2R2. On Sale starting June 14, all information at Click Here.



James & Jamesy is a Canadian Comedy Award-winning duo made up of Aaron Malkin, Alastair Knowles, and director David MacMurray Smith. Since 2011, they have been entertaining audiences internationally with their unique blend of physical comedy, audience interaction, and heartfelt storytelling. Their previous shows, including '2 for Tea' and 'O Christmas Tea' have received critical acclaim, 26 'Best of Fest' awards and established James & Jamesy as one of Canada's most beloved comedy acts.