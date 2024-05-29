Tom Segura Comes To The Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian, actor and writer Tom Segura has quickly become one of Hollywood's most in-demand and highly regarded talents. He brings his new tour, Come Together, to the Fred Kavli Theatre, on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

Segura is best known for his Netflix specials Ball Hog (2020), Disgraceful (2018), Mostly Stories (2016), and Completely Normal (2014). His fifth Netflix special Sledgehammer released July 4, 2023 and debuted at #1 on the streamer. In July 2022, Segura released his New York Times Bestselling book I'd Like to Play Alone, Please to wide praise with Forbes calling it “laugh out loud funny.” Paste Magazine described him as, “...having a natural and capable storytelling ability, one that lifts his narratives out of average anecdote fare and plants them firmly in hilarious ground.”

In addition to his stand-up, he has accrued an impressive résumé of television credits including Conan, Workaholics, Happy Endings, The Late Late Show, Comedy Central Presents: Tom Segura Mash up,and How to Be a Grown Up. Additionally, his noted podcast Your Mom's House, which he co-hosts with his wife, comedian Christina Pazsitzky, was a finalist for Best Comedy Podcast at the Stitcher Awards and profiled by VICE. Recently, he released his fourth hour-long stand-up album, which sat on iTunes and Billboard Comedy Chart for consecutive weeks. His first two albums, Thrilled and White Girls with Cornrows, also debuted at number one and continues to play heavily on satellite radio and streaming music platforms.

Single tickets go on sale May 31 at 10am and are priced at $99.50 - $49.50. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

