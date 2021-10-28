The Mill Valley Chamber Music Society Opens 49th Season With Manhattan Chamber Players

After an almost two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society returns for the 49th season of their annual Chamber Music Concert Series.

Under the Artistic Direction of longtime board member and classical music enthusiast Bill Horne, the Mill Valley Chamber Music Society will present an all-new season of world-renowned musicians in an intimate setting at an affordable ticket price.

"I'm so delighted that we are back with live performances for our 2021-2022 season," said Bill Horne. "The Board and I have been working for over a year to create an incredible season of world-class musicians that we are thrilled to present right here in Marin."

Adds Board President Jane Rogers, "We have missed our patrons a great deal and we've all worked so hard to not only present an exciting season, but most importantly a safe environment for our performers and patrons."

The Chamber Music Concert Series consists of five shows in a season and features local and internationally known classical musicians. Each group performs without a conductor, which is something that Bill Horne says makes MVCMS different from other chamber music organizations.

"I think it's exciting for musicians to play chamber music without a conductor because every musician can interpret the music differently and in their own unique way. This shared experience with your fellow musicians is so important and when it all comes together it is simply incredible."

Public Information: Ticket prices are $40 GA, $105 for 3 concert subscription (any 3 concerts), or $145 for the entire season subscription (5 concerts). Youths 18 and under are always free. Subscribers receive a free ticket to the Young Artists' Concert of the Marin Music Chest. To purchase tickets, visit www.chambermusicmillvalley.org.