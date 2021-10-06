The Mighty Cash Cats Come to The Fox Event Center Next Month

Join in on Friday, November 5th for The Mighty Cash Cats tribute to Johnny Cash. Endorsed by the Cash family for their authentic presentation of Johny Cash's music, The Mighty Cash Cats show covers all six decades of his music, including hits like "Walk the Line," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ghost Riders in the Sky," "Ring of Fire," "A Boy Named Sue," "Sunday Morning Coming Down," and Johnny's haunting epitaph, "Hurt."

The show includes fun Johnny and June duets like "Jackson," the bands soaring three-part harmonies on Johnny's gospel hit, "Will the Circle be Unbroken," and authentic Johnny Cash show train songs like "Orange Blossom Special," and prison tunes like "I Got Stripes" and "Cocaine Blues."

The Mighty Cash Cats toured the USA, including residencies in Las Vegas, and toured in Europe, Ireland, the UK, France and Israel. They appeared in the German reality TV series "RTL PUNKT12" getting rave reviews. This is a show you do not want to miss.