TOArts Presents Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Flamy Grant This April

Shame-slaying, hip-swaying, singing-songwriting drag queen Flamy Grant comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre on Thursday, April 17, 2025, at 7:30 pm.

Her 2022 debut record, Bible Belt Baby, was nominated for Best Pop Album at the San Diego Music Awards and was named one of the Top Ten Queer Country Albums of 2023 by Rainbow Rodeo Magazine. She has been featured in Rolling Stone, Entertainment Weekly, People, Billboard, and more. Both a powerhouse vocalist and an intrepid songwriter, Grant blends the evocative art of drag with her iconic mix of country, gospel, folk, and roots music.

Grant is the first drag performer to appear on Christian music charts, with both her song “Good Day” and her Album Bible Belt Baby reaching #1 on iTunes. Additionally, “Good Day” debuted at #20 on Billboard's Christian digital sales chart, and her recently released sophomore album “CHURCH” has already reached #8 on the iTunes Country Chart. Her music has over 1.2 million streams on major digital platforms. Major festival appearances include Kerrville Folk Festival, Cambridge Folk Festival (UK), Greenbelt Festival (UK), Graceland Festival (Netherlands), Wild Goose Festival in North Carolina, Motor City Pride in Detroit, and San Diego Pride's SheFest.

Much of Grant's music centers on the queer spiritual journey, telling stories of resilience and recovery from religious trauma in a world where LGBTQ+ people are frequently ignored by, harmed in, or ejected from religious spaces. With a bold lip, a big lash, and a blistering voice, Grant drags audiences to a soulful, uplifting church of her own making.

Single tickets are on sale now and are priced at $40 & $25. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

