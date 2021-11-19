Rita Rudner Returns To Thousand Oaks in May 2022

Comedian, actress and author Rita Rudner is bringing her dry wit and deadpan delivery to the Scherr Forum Theatre on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 7:00 pm

Rudner is known for her trademark epigrammatic style, which has made her a favorite with audiences from Las Vegas to Australia, countless cable specials and on both Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.

Her first solo HBO special, Rita Rudner's One Night Stand, was nominated for several awards, as was her English BBC television show which later appeared on A&E. Rudner's two one-hour specials for HBO, Born to Be Mild and Married Without Children, were ratings standouts. Her most recent cable special was Rita Rudner and 3 Potential Ex-Husbands which premiered in 2012 on Showtime.

In 2000, Rudner headed to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. They had a six-week window in a theatre before a show was arriving from Paris. Six weeks turned into six months. Rudner's show became the hottest ticket in town. In 2006, Rudner moved to an even bigger theatre at Harrah's to which she returned in 2014 after a three-year run at The Venetian. When Rudner eventually left Vegas, she was the longest-running solo comedy show in the history of the Strip and her ticket sales had grossed over $50 million dollars.

During this time, Rudner taped her first stand up TV special in over a decade titled Rita Rudner: Live From Las Vegas for PBS.

Rudner has written five books and collaborated with her husband on the movie scripts Peter's Friends and A Weekend in the Country. Her first love, however, remains stand-up comedy.

Single tickets go on sale Nov. 23 and are priced at $60 & $49 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com