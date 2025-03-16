Photos: CABARET at 5-Star Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Production photos for 5-Star Theatricals' first production of its 2025 season, Cabaret, have been released. The book is by Joe Masteroff, music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, based on the play by John Van Druten and the stories of Christopher Isherwood, musical direction by Gregory Nabours, choreography by Clarice Ordaz and directed by Michael Matthews. Cabaret opened on Friday, March 14, 2025 at 7:30pm (press opening) and runs through Sunday, March 30, 2025 at the Scherr Forum Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard in Thousand Oaks.

A thrilling and up-to-date production of a classic show that is now more relevant than ever.

Sexy, melodic and unforgettable. The seedy glamour of the Kit Kat Club with its bawdy

Emcee, provide an unsettling but fitting backdrop to the story of the hard-living

entertainer Sally Bowles in the decadent nightlife of Germany in the early ’30s. Come hear

some of the most memorable songs in theatre history, including “Cabaret,” “Willkommen,”

and “Maybe This Time.”

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM AND CAST

Michael Matthews (Director) recently directed the West Coast Premiere of Bacon

and the World Premiere of June Carryl's BLUE at Rogue Machine before remounting

BLUE at Edinburgh Theatre Festival and the 7 Dials Playhouse in London’s West End.

Selected credits include; Matilda, End of the Rainbow (La Mirada Theatre), Failure: A Love

Story (CTG/Kirk Douglas Theatre). The Seafarer, 12 Angry Men, The Graduate (w/ Melanie

Griffith), Billy & Ray (Laguna Playhouse) Funny Girl (3-D Theatricals), Sons of the

Prophet (L.A. Premiere), Psyche: A Modern Rock Opera (World Premiere) Peter Pan: The

Boy Who Hated Mothers (L.A. Premiere), Very Still & Hard To See (World Premiere).

Clarice Ordaz(Choreography) was born and raised in Los Angeles, is a dancer,

choreographer, and educator. Clarice has an ear for rhythm and musicality and utilizes

this skill to create visual and impactful choreography. Her choreography credits include

“One Day at Time” on Netflix, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella and Peter Pan and

Tinkerbell: A Pirate’s Christmas with the Lythgoe Family, and multiple television and new

media commercials. Clarice enjoys being well versed in both the commercial and musical

theater worlds.

Gregory Nabours (Musical Director/Conductor) is a Los Angeles-based composer

and music director whose work has been performed all across the United States, including

LA, the Las Vegas strip, the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, and Off-Broadway. He is an

Ovation, LA Weekly, LA Drama Critics Circle, and NAACP Award recipient. He's the co-creator of the prolific and popular “Unauthorized Musical Parody" series, which launched over 15 successful jukebox-style musicals based on popular films. His work is currently featured on Amazon Prime as the composer of “Masque of the Red Death,” an animatic musical based on celebrated graphic novelist Wendy Pini's sci-fi adaptation of Poe’s classic tale. Gregory recently made his UK debut as the composer of Mozart: Her Story, which debuted at Theatre Royal, Drury Lane in November of ‘24, and as the arranger & orchestrator for Scissorhandz, currently playing in London.

The cast features; Sean Samuels as “The Emcee,” Emily Goglia as “Sally

Bowles,” Connor A. Bullock as “Cliff,” Valerie Perri as “Fraulein Schneider,” Ron Orbach

as “Herr Schultz,” and Jacob Wilson as “Ernst.” The “Kit Kat Club Boys and Girls”

feature (in alphabetical order): Tatiana Monique Alvarez, Sydelle Aaliyah Bhalla,

Christian Tyler Dorey, Christopher Ho, Donovan Mendelovitz, Angeline Mirenda,

Amy Smith, Terrick Walker, Rianny Vasquez.

The Design Team of CABARET features: Lighting Design by Brandon Baruch; Sound

Design by Jonathan A. Burke; Costume Designers are Chris Steele & Gail Garon; Hair and Wig Design by Luis Martinez; Props Design by Alex Choate. The Production Stage

Manager is Cameron J. Turner.

PHOTO CREDIT: Veronica Slavin Photography

