Paula Poundstone Back at Fred Kavli Theatre By Popular Demand

Emmy Award-winning comedian, author and humorist Paula Poundstone performs at the Fred Kavli Theatre on Friday, November 5, 2018 at 8:00pm.

Poundstone spent the early '80s traveling the United States via public bus, honing her craft by performing at comedy clubs and open mic nights. She eventually landed in Los Angeles, where she stepped onto the national stage performing a stand-up comedy set on "Saturday Night Live" in 1984. Poundstone become the first woman to win a Cable ACE Award for a comedy special for her one-hour HBO special "Cats, Cops, and Stuff." She received her second Cable ACE Award for her self-titled HBO talk show series.

Poundstone is a regular panelist on NPR's weekly quiz program "Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me," where her impeccable timing is key to the show's format. She has also appeared on "A Prairie Home Companion," written several magazine articles, including five years of writing the back-page column for "Mother Jones," and has authored multiple books.

While there in no doubt that Poundstone is funny, the thing that separates her from the pack of comics working today and that has made her a legend among comics and audiences alike is her ability to be spontaneous with a crowd. Poundstone says "No two show I do are the same. It's not that I don't repeat material, I do. My shows, when they are good, and I like to think they often are, are like a cocktail party. When you first get there, you talk about how badly you got lost and how hard it was to find parking. Then you tell a story about your kids or what you just saw on the news. You meet some new people and ask them about themselves. Then, someone says "Tell that story you used to tell," and then someone on the other side of the room spills a drink, and you mock them. No one applauds me when I leave a party though."

