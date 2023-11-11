Madison Cunningham Nominated For 'Best American Roots Performance' at The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

This is Cunningham's fifth GRAMMY nomination.

By: Nov. 11, 2023

Madison Cunningham Nominated For 'Best American Roots Performance' at The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Acclaimed artist Madison Cunningham is nominated for “Best American Roots Performance” for “Inventing the Wheel” at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards. This is Cunningham's fifth GRAMMY nomination. Revealer was released last year to widespread critical acclaim and took home the GRAMMY Award for Best Folk Album at the 65th Annual ceremony. Cunningham earned nods for “Best Folk Album” for Wednesday (Extended Edition), “Best Americana Album” for Who Are You Now and “Best American Roots Performance” for “Life According to Raechel.”

Revealer (Deluxe Edition) is out now on Verve Forecast and has received praise from The New York Times, NPR Music and more. Listen HERE.

Cunningham just finished serving as direct support for the entirety of Hozier's U.S. tour, a 25-city run including New York's Madison Square Garden, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl and more. In addition, Cunningham is set to support John Mayer on his spring 2024 E.U./U.K. solo run. See below for a complete list of dates.

MADISON CUNNINGHAM LIVE

Dec 14—Boulder, CO—Macky Auditorium
March 13—Stockholm, Sweden*
March 15—Oslo, NO—Spektrum*
March 16—Copenhagen, DK—Royal Arena*
March 18—London, UK—The O2*
March 19—London, UK—The O2*
March 21—Amsterdam, ND—Ziggo Dome*
March 22—Amsterdam, ND—Ziggo Dome*
March 24—Paris, FR—Accorhotels Arena*
March 27—Glasglow, UK—OVO Hydro*
March 29—Dublin, IE—3Arena*
April 16—Vienna, VA—The Barns at Wolf Trap *supporting John Mayer



