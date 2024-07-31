Lyle Lovett Comes to the Fred Kavli Theatre Next Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Four-time Grammy-winning singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett will bring his acoustic group to Fred Kavli Theatre on Monday, March 3, 2025, at 7:00 pm.

Whether touring with his acoustic group, large Band, or in conversation and song format, Lovett’s live performances show not only the breadth of the Texas legend’s talents, but also the diversity of his influences, making him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

The upcoming performance will feature songs from across Lovett’s extensive catalog, including his latest album, 12th of June, which was produced by Lovett and Chuck Ainlay. Coupled with his gift for storytelling, the record further highlights Lovett’s ability to fuse elements of jazz, country, western swing, folk, gospel and blues in a convention-defying manner that breaks down barriers. Of the album, The Wall Street Journal hails, “Few artists can bring all of these moods and sounds into one place and put a personal stamp on them all; Lyle Lovett does that.”

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, he has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers. Among his many accolades, besides four Grammy Awards, he was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’ Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

Single tickets are on sale Friday, August 2 at 10am. Tickets are priced at $95 - $49. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

