John Lennon Tribute Experience Coming To Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

Imagine that John Lennon returns for one last concert and YOU ARE THERE! Just Imagine plays a six-performance only limited engagement from February 1 - 16, 2020 at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065. Tickets are $35 for Adults and $32 for Seniors 60 & above and Students and are available online at www.simi-arts.org or by calling 805-583-7900.

Presented by 3000 Miles Off Broadway Productions, Just Imagine features critically acclaimed tribute artist Tim Piper as John Lennon in an extraordinary rock 'n' roll celebration of the life and music of John Lennon. Just Imagine intertwines John Lennon's songs with the stories behind them to create a unique and electrifying multimedia concert experience.

Transporting you to another place and time, Just Imagine puts you 'one on one' with the musical legend who shook the world. Experience Lennon's timeless musical genius as Tim Piper takes you through John's life from tumultuous childhood to worldwide pop music superstar to groundbreaking social icon that influenced generations. You'll share a unique perspective on John's life, the stories behind the songs, and revealing insights about the birth of the Beatles, the pressures of super-stardom, and John's relationships with his loves and fellow Beatles. Backed by rock band Working Class Hero (Greg Piper on bass; Jerry Strull on guitar, Randy Hill on guitar, Morley Bartnof on keyboards and Paul Stillman on drums) Piper, who bears an uncanny resemblance to the late rock 'n' roll icon, channels Lennon in this critically acclaimed tribute.

Musician, actor and songwriter Tim Piper has traveled the world performing music made famous by The Beatles and has distinguished himself as the preeminent John Lennon with roles in the CBS production The Linda McCartney Story, E! Channel's John Lennon Story, Beatle Wives and as the singing voice of Lennon for the NBC TV movie of the week, In His Life - The John Lennon Story. With back-up band Working Class Hero, Piper has performed at numerous special events, including having the honor of being the only tribute act to perform at the Rock N Roll Hall Of Fame, a pre-screening performance for the re-release debut of Yellow Submarine and the John Lennon 20th anniversary memorial gathering in Central Park.

Tim has performed at numerous 'Celebrity Special Events,' such Tom Hanks' 10th wedding anniversary party, a private party for Irwin Winkler (producer of Rocky), and a pre-screening performance for the re-release debut of Yellow Submarine. Piper's other credits include: Legends In Concert (Las Vegas, NV), Shea Stadium concert for a Mets baseball game, and even a Bob Hope Worldwide Television Special. Tim was invited to attend the inaugural "Adopt a Minefield" Charity Benefit in Beverly Hills, where he met with Beatle-legend Paul McCartney in support of their charitable efforts. McCartney told Tim and his band to "Keep up the good work lads!"

"Just Imagine tells Lennon's story in what I hope is an accurate and compelling way," says Piper. "If you were there, it's a trip back in time. If you weren't, it's a musical history lesson."

The show has played all over the U.S., Canada, Santiago, Chile, Liverpool, England, Calcutta and Bangalore, India, Canada, Spain, Italy, Mexico, China, Japan and The Caribbean.

The LA Weekly wrote, "GO! The fun of seeing and hearing Tim Piper's great John Lennon impersonation in an intimate setting with an outstanding band, under Greg Piper's musical direction, is just undeniable." Agreed the Los Angeles Times, "CRITIC'S CHOICE... Nothing matches 'Strawberry Fields Forever' live, dense and ecstatic, raining down around your ears." KABC Radio enthused, "Tim Piper IS John Lennon," and KLOS 95.5's Chris Carter raved that "[Just Imagine is] "Breakfast with the Beatles approved... if you like John Lennon, you will love this show."

