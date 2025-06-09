Gregorian’s PURE CHANTS WORLD TOUR Featuring Music of Enigma to Play Thousand Oaks in March 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The internationally acclaimed vocal ensemble Gregorian will bring its Pure Chants World Tour to the Fred Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks on Saturday, March 28, 2026 at 8:00 PM.

Founded in 1999 by producer Frank Peterson (known for his work with Enigma, Sarah Brightman, and Andrea Bocelli), Gregorian blends classical vocal technique with pop, rock, and new-age sensibilities. Over the past two decades, the group has sold more than 10 million albums and performed for over 3 million people in 31 countries, known for their distinctive sound and theatrical live shows.

This North American tour supports their most recent recordings, Pure Chants I & II, and features a program centered around the music of Enigma—the Grammy-nominated project that helped pioneer the fusion of electronic, ambient, and world music in the 1990s.

Gregorian’s performances are designed to offer a meditative and atmospheric experience, combining choral arrangements with modern musical textures in a way that’s both spiritual and accessible.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 6 at 10:00 AM, with prices ranging from $48 to $88. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster, or in person at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center Box Office at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information, call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

