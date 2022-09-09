Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

GOD IS A SCOTTISH DRAG QUEEN Comes To Thousand Oaks

The performance is on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

Sep. 09, 2022  

Critically acclaimed comedian Mike Delamont's smash hit God is a Scottish Drag Queen comes to the Scherr Forum on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 7:30 pm.

In an unforgettable night of comedy, God, dressed in a floral power suit, has descended to Earth to let off some steam - and, in the process, he skewers everything from Justin Bieber to the Pope.

God is a Scottish Drag Queen has won 18 "Best of Fest" awards at festivals across the continent, prompting some audiences to wait hours in line for tickets to this not-to-miss show. A funny and hilarious conversation with everyone's favorite deity about everything from religion to pop culture including Mormons, Circumcision, Star Wars, Scientology, Noah, Adam & Eve and so much more in an unforgettable night of comedy.

In a thick Scottish accent, God attempts to clear up a few misconceptions about himself and his role as the Almighty - and, peering over the rim of his reading glasses, he struggles to remain calm about his creation's misdeeds.

Delamont began his stand-up career in 2011 and has played the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas and the Upright Citizens Brigade in New York. He is an original cast member of the cabaret Atomic Vaudeville and has been performing one man shows since 2010. He has appeared on CBC's The Debaters, SiriusXM's Top Comic, Halifax Comedy Festival, Just For Laughs and is a 3-time Canadian Comedy Award Nominee.

Single tickets are priced at $40. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com


