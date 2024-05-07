Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Returns to Thousand Oaks in November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons are coming back on their Encores Tour to the Kavli Theatre for two shows, Saturday, November 23, and Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 8:00 pm.

For over 60 years, Valli has captured the hearts and souls of fans worldwide with unforgettable hits such as "Sherry," "Walk Like a Man," and "Can't Take My Eyes Off You." This tour promises to be a poignant celebration of Valli's legendary career, showcasing his timeless music and incredible showmanship.

In reflecting on the upcoming tour, Frankie Valli shared, "I am eternally grateful for the love and support of our fans throughout the decades. I always loved touring and can’t wait to see the fans.”

The original Jersey boy, Valli, is a true American legend. His incredible career with the Four Seasons and his solo success has spawned countless hit singles and his songs have been omnipresent in iconic movies such as “Grease,” "The Deer Hunter," "Dirty Dancing," "Mrs. Doubtfire," "Conspiracy Theory" and "The Wanderers." Over 200 artists have done cover versions of Frankie's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You," from Nancy Wilson's jazz treatment to Lauryn Hill's hip-hop makeover.

The Broadway musical Jersey Boys, based on Valli's life, is the 12th longest-running show on Broadway and has been seen by over 30 million people.

Single tickets are on sale Friday, May 10th at 10am. Tickets are priced at $172 - $42.00. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Bank of America Performing Arts Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-2787 or visit www.bapacthousandoaks.com

