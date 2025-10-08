Comedian John Crist Comes To Bank Of America Performing Arts Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Comedian John Crist has announced a one-night-only show at the Kavli Theatre on Sunday, April 12, 2026, at 7:00pm. Crist is one of today's fastest-rising stand-up comedians, earning more than one billion video views, more than 7.9 million fans on social media, sold-out shows from coast to coast and continuously charting as one of Pollstar's Top 10 Global Touring Comedians.

His latest comedy special John Crist: Emotional Support showcases his skills in delivering witty, pop culture commentary through clean humor. Filmed just six miles from his childhood home in Lilburn, GA, John Crist: Emotional Support sees the viral comedian diving into the ever-changing dynamics of growing up Christian in the 90s, navigating family group texts, mediating fights on the neighborhood Facebook page and more. In its first three weeks, the special earned more than 2.1 million stand-alone views, with social media clips surpassing 20 million views, as it continues to grow in viewership.

Crist's Net Positive Podcast regularly charts on Spotify and Apple's top podcast charts and is filmed in downtown Nashville. It has featured a variety of guests including Matt Rife, Leanne Morgan, Michael W. Smith, Creed Lead Singer Scott Stapp, Dave Ramsey, Kirk Herbstreit, David Crowder, Brett Cooper, Breland, Ernest, Trey Kennedy, Tyler Hubbard, Warren Zeiders, Chelcie Lynn (“Trailer Trash Tammy”), Michael Knowles, John Delony, Clay Travis, Jenn Johnson, Matt Walsh and more.

Earlier this year, Crist made his late-night debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he has also made appearances on ESPN's SEC Network "SEC Gameday” as a co-host, Good Morning America, SHERRI, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports, Buzzfeed and Theo Von's This Past Weekend just to name a few.

Single tickets go on sale Friday, October 10 at 10:00am and are priced starting at $31.