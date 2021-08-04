freeFall Theatre's THE ROSE AND THE BEAST Now Extended Through End Of August

After a successful limited run, freeFall Theatre will continue The Rose and The Beast Saturdays and Sundays through the end of August. This innovative, cutting-edge experience allows guests to explore Francesca Lia Block's bestselling novel. Through visual storytelling, theatre design, multimedia, and augmented reality - enter the world of The Rose and The Beast.

"With language that is both lyrical and distinctly her own, Francesca Lia Block turns nine fairy tales inside out. Escaping the poisoned apple, Snow frees herself from possession to find the truth of love in an unexpected place. A club girl from L.A., awakening from a long sleep to the memories of her past, finally finds release from its curse. And Beauty learns that Beasts can understand more than men. Within these singular, timeless landscapes, the brutal and the magical collide, and the heroine triumphs because of the strength she finds in a pen, a paintbrush, a lover, a friend, a mother, and finally, in herself."



This unique, interactive walk-through (fully accessible) experience will let you step into Block's stunning retellings of nine classic fairy tales. Through a series of nine spaces, designed by a team of scenic designers, audiences will have the opportunity to interact with the environments in surprising ways. Guests will move through the experience with their own party. Walk-through appointments take place Saturdays and Sundays from 3pm - 8pm.

The nine spaces are designed by Tom Hansen, Rebekah Lazaridis and Steven K. Mitchell. The experience will also feature an original score by Michael Raabe and Amanda Eland. Voice talent includes Alison Burns, Heather Baird, Eric B. Davis, Leigh K. Davis, Jen Diaz, Matthew McGee, Trenell Mooring, K Sotakoun and Ericka Womack.

Note: This experience utilizes the Zappar app available for free on your iOS or Android device. If you have an iOS or Android device, please arrive with it fully charged. If you do not have one, we will be able to loan you one in order to experience this production.

freeFall Theatre is located at 6099 Central Avenue in St. Petersburg. Tickets for The Rose and The Beast can be purchased right now at freefalltheatre.com or by calling 727-498-5205. Tickets range from $39 to $49 per person. There is a $2.50 ticketing fee for non-members.

Photos courtesy of Joseph Michael-Kenneth.