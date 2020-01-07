West Coast Players Presents FOREVER PLAID

West Coast Players will present Forever Plaid by Stuart Ross, directed by Ashlie Timberlake with musical direction by Donna Grabill, by special arrangement with Music Theatre International, January 24-February 9, 2020 at West Coast Players, 21905 US 19 North, near the corner of Drew St. and US 19 N.

Come have some down-to-earth fun listening to heavenly hits from the 1950's! Once upon a time, there were four guys (Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie) who discovered that they shared a love for music and got together to become their idols: The Four Freshmen, The Hi-Lo's and The Crew Cuts. Rehearsing in the basement of Smudge's family's plumbing supply company, they became "Forever Plaid". On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at the moment when their careers and lives end that the story of Forever Plaid begins.

Box Office: 727-437-2363 or boxoffice@wcplayers.com





TICKET PRICE: $25; discounts for students and groups of 10 or more.