The Off-Central Players to Present Stage Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT in November

Experience Sartre's profound play from Nov 9 to 19th at The Off-Central.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

The Off-Central Players to Present Stage Jean-Paul Sartre's NO EXIT in November

The groundbreaking and thought-provoking play "No Exit" by renowned philosopher and playwright Jean-Paul Sartre is set to captivate audiences at The Off-Central from Nov 9 to 19th. This highly anticipated production, directed by Alan Mohney, Jr promises to bring to life Sartre's profound exploration of existentialism, human nature, and the consequences of our actions.

"No Exit" tells the story of three individuals who find themselves in a mysterious room, seemingly trapped for eternity. As the characters grapple with their circumstances, they are forced to confront their deepest fears, desires, and the consequences of their choices in life. Sartre's philosophical concepts, such as "hell is other people" and the idea that we are defined by our actions, are brilliantly portrayed throughout the play.

Mr. Mohney has assembled a talented cast who bring depth and intensity to their respective roles. Cornelio “Coky' Aguilera as Cradeau a journalist in Rio de Janeiro who claims to have been shot on the grounds of being a pacifist, but who's own cowardice eats away at him; Jenna Jane as postal worker Inez the poorest of the three characters and a cynic through and through.  Estelle played by Alexa Perez, was married to a man many years older than she. When she first enters, she immediately comments that the sofas are badly arranged and that she needs a mirror to apply her makeup. Slowly, she breaks down, hungering for a man and pleads for Cradeau's affection. Rounding out the cast is Anthony Gervais as the prim and proper Bellboy who shows the three characters into the drawing room and promptly disappears, never to be seen again.

Since its original staging in the 1944, Sartre's thought-provoking dialogue and intricate character development continue to resonate with audiences, making this production a must-see for theater enthusiasts, philosophers, and anyone seeking a profound and introspective experience.

For tickets and showtimes click over to www.theoffcentral.com




