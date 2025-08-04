Tarpon Springs to Present HIPPIE FEST in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



It's time to take a far-out trip back to the Age of Aquarius as the Tarpon Springs Hippie Fest descends upon the historic Sponge Docks on Saturday, August 16, from 2:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Located at 735 Dodecanese Blvd., this free-spirited gathering promises a peaceful celebration for all ages.

Get your groove on and spread some flower power with a day packed full of good vibrations. The air will be filled with the sweet sounds of live music, featuring the Crossfire Creek Band, the Urban Gypsies of Florida, the Rockin' Raccoons, Electric Sea and Greg Woodruff Music Duo.

Community involvement opportunities are infinite!

· Unleash your inner artist and DIY Tie Dye your own rock sack to take home. We're keepin' the good vibes flowin' all day long, from 2 to 9 PM, or until our groovy supplies run out. Just a heads-up, a small offering for the materials keeps the magic happenin'. Come get your color on!

· Get ready to shake your hips and show your flow in our far-out hula hoop contest! If you've been rocking those circles since your childhood days, now's your moment to truly shine. We'll have plenty of hoops to loan, or feel free to bring your own special spin-master. Come on down and embrace the vibrant, free-spirited vibe and love of life that epitomizes hippie culture at 4:00 PM

· Dig out your tie dyes, dust off your bell bottoms, decorate your flower crowns, with all the good vibes you can find. Gather your whole tribe and roll on down to enter the costume contest at 7:00 PM.

· The Positive hosted CommUNITY Drum Circle will take place at 6:45 PM as an inclusive and informal gathering of people coming together to play drums and other percussion instruments, creating music spontaneously. This highly inclusive activity welcomes people of all ages, musical experience levels (or lack thereof), and backgrounds.

· ALL DAY activities and entertainment includes, the Wicked Women Dance Troupe performing for donations to local women and children's charities, Sticks the Bubble Man - blowing Big Bubbles, with No Troubles, Maggie Soluna on Stilts, and DIY Tie Dye.

· A main highlight sure to blow your mind is the vintage VW car show, featuring an array of iconic VW Bugs and Vans - a definite must-see for anyone with a love for retro charm and freedom on four wheels. There is no registration fee to enter your ride for a chance to win awards in several categories. Check in starts at noon, Judging takes place 2-4 PM and awards are presented at 5:00 PM. Don't forget your camera, as there will be plenty of fun photo-ops to capture your inner flower child. Contact Julia for more VW show info 727-608-8362

Stroll through the bohemian vendor booths, where you'll discover unique treasures and handcrafted wonders. And fear not, hungry hippies! Delicious munchies will be available to satisfy your cravings, with plenty of food options to keep your good vibes flowing. In true hippie spirit, the event embraces an eco-friendly ethos, promoting a conscious and harmonious gathering.

So, mark your calendars, and prepare for a truly groovy experience. It's going to be a real gas!

Free Admission, Pet & Family Friendly. Free parking and shuttle are available 2:30 - 9:30 PM from Dog Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St.