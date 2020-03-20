Tampa Fringe Festival 2020 Postponed

Tampa Fringe 2020 has released the following announcement:

It is with regret that we must state that the 2020 Tampa Fringe will be POSTPONED (originally April 29 - May 2) due to the current situation with COVID19 around the world. The CDC has an 8 week recommended ban on events with 50+, and our Mayor has ordered all Tampa citizens to obey the CDC. We feel that it is of the utmost importance that we all work together with the city on the current pandemic. That, combined with travel restrictions inhibiting our touring artists, and the cancellation of our sister festival, Orlando Fringe, has led us to this decision. As Festival Director Will Glenn said "We are more secure in acting on a plan, rather than waiting around without one."

The postponed festival is scheduled for July 23 - Aug 2nd, the free preview night taking place on July 22nd. This is due in large part to the availability of our venues, with whom we've been speaking for the past week. We also feel this will be late enough in the summer that hopefully this will be largely behind us, with Tampans eager for some entertainment! We are still very excited about this year's festival, with acts including Comedy, Theatre, Burlesque, Storytelling, Kids Shows, and more. Our theme this year is Make Magic with Us, and this is going to be more important than we could have known when we all need a reprieve after the current darkness.

If we all band together (separately!) and flatten the curve, I am confident we will come out the other side safely. Thank you all so much for your patience, I know that for some of you, artists especially, it has been a wild ride trying to figure out the immediate future's employment.

Our hospitality and entertainment industries are taking a big hit right now. If you want to help our Fringe Friendly Ybor businesses in their time of need, consider calling them up and buying yourself a gift card to use during your fringe adventure later this summer. Below is a list of fringe friendly businesses that could use your help; tell them the fringe sent them and that as you love fringe, you love them.

Thank you for your continued support; we can not wait to Make Magic with You this Summer.

Fringe Friendly Businesses:

Stone Soup Company ~ Bernini of Ybor ~ Gaspars Grotto ~ New York New York Pizza ~ Bad Monkey ~ King Corona Cigars ~ Gaspar's Rum ~ Atomic Tattoo ~ 3 Daughters Brewery ~ MoSI ~ Dysfunctional Grace ~ Revolve Clothing ~ La France

Tampa Fringe adjusted dates:

Free Preview: July 22nd, 2020

Festival: July 23rd - Aug 2nd, 2020





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You