TO LIFE 5 Opens at the Willow Theatre Next Month

Jewish icons of the stage, screen, and recording studio will be celebrated in To Life 5: Jewish Broadway to Hollywood! Stories & Music Celebrating the Contributions of Jewish Composers and Entertainers to Broadway and the Great Hollywood Musicals. The production will run from January 17th through February 2nd at the Willow Theatre in Boca Raton’s Sugar Sand Park. The popular series (To Life 1 through 4 each played to sold out houses at almost every performance) was developed by producer Hy Juter and is written by and will be directed and hosted by Shari Upbin.

This all-new 5th chapter in the series will once again feature amusing anecdotes and fascinating facts about some of America’s most well-known, lauded, and popular Jewish composers and entertainers who created and performed in such iconic productions as Mame, Guys and Dolls, Hello Dolly, Fiddler on the Roof, Milk and Honey, and many more.

The production will feature top-tier South Florida entertainers Jinon Deeb, Bruno Faria, Shelley Keelor, and Shane Tanner. Noted pianist/composer Elliot Weiss will serve as the production’s musical director. Nicole Roach is the production’s stage manager.



“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to bring another chapter of To Life to the stage!” Shari Upbin says. “This season we have added stories of The Yiddish Theatre to songs of the Brill Building which includes Carole King and songs by Lieber and Stoller, “Hound Dog,” “Chapel of Love”... along with favorites by Gershwin, Berlin, Sheldon Harnick and Sondheim. This one is going to be a dynamic crowd pleaser!"

