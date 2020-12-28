Stageworks Theatre Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign

Stageworks Theatre has launched its annual campaign, with a goal to raise $40,000 by December 31.

Your donation to Stageworks Theatre is an investment not just in the theatre, but also its staff, educators, and all the vibrant artists in the Tampa community. You will be investing in inspiration, aspiration, and a future that holds beauty. You will be investing in the soul of the community.

This gift is matched dollar-for-dollar by the Herman Forbes Charitable Trust and the Stageworks Board of Directors.

To donate, visit stageworkstheatre.org/annual-campaign.