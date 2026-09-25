SLAVA'S SNOWSHOW Will Make Florida Debut in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale

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Show One Productions presents the Olivier and Drama Desk Award-winning and Tony-nominated international sensation Slava's Snowshow, which premieres in Tampa Dec. 23- 27, 2026 at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts (1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place.) and Ft. Lauderdale December 31, 2026 - January 3, 2027, at the Broward Center's Au-Rene Theater (201 SW 5th Ave).

The sensationally scruffy, charming troupe of clowns will take audiences on a spellbinding adventure, unleashing good-humored chaos amidst enchanting, contemplative moments before roaring to its legendary finale. Variety raved 'Slava's Snowshow is to clowning what Cirque du Soleil is to the circus… as theatrical as it is simple, as involving as it is inspiring.' The Sunday Times summed it up, saying the show is 'theatrical brilliance.'

Audiences young and old alike will be entranced by this wondrous, fantastical production that lends a sense of togetherness and community, making it a must-see show for the holiday season.

The production has earned widespread acclaim from critics around the world, who have called it 'a thing of rare theatrical beauty not to be missed' (London Daily Telegraph), 'a meditation on lost souls and a red-nose spectacle with heart' (Toronto Globe and Mail), 'one of the most innocent and simply beautiful pieces of theater' (Herald Sun) and 'Dazzling! Guaranteed to make even the glum thaw with happiness' (The Observer). The New York Times has written that 'my heart leapt... ['Snowshow'] induces waves of giggles and sighs of pleasure' while the Daily Telegraph advised, 'if there's only one show you get to this year, make it Slava's Snowshow and take the whole family.'

'Slava's Snowshow was born from my desire to create a world where people could forget, for a little while, the seriousness of everyday life and return to the dreams and imagination of childhood,' says Slava Polunin, creator of Slava's Snowshow. 'The magic of the show is not only in the snow or the clowns, but in what happens between the audience and the performers. We laugh together, we become foolish together and for a moment, we remember the simple joy of being alive. I am very happy to share that experience with audiences in Ft. Lauderdale as we celebrate the close of 2026 and the start of 2027.'

Having been staged over 15,000 times in 225 cities across 40 countries since its inaugural performance in 1993, Slava's Snowshow is a visual and musical extravaganza that presents a dream-like atmosphere overflowing with theatrical magic and over-the-top antics. The production is set within an absurd and surrealistic world; a work of art in which each scene paints a picture: an unlikely shark swimming in a misty sea; performers and the audience tangled up in a gigantic spider's web; heartbreaking goodbyes with a coat rack on a railway platform; and a legendary, dazzling snow finale sure to leave audiences spellbound.

ABOUT Slava Polunin

Founder Slava Polunin discovered the art of pantomime in high school. As he grew to adulthood, he developed an eccentric version of the form, which he lovingly dubbed 'Expressive Idiotism.' From 1979 on, Polunin quickly became a fixture on stages and TV, sharing his gifts and continuing to redefine the art of clowning with his poetic and poignant approach to comic performance. From 1993 to 1995, Polunin was a featured performer in Cirque du Soleil and created characters and clown numbers for the production's touring Alegria show. Polunin's creative capability would reach its zenith with Slava's Snowshow, which burst onto world stages at the 1996 Edinburgh Festival to universal praise and admiration. Since its debut, the work has toured constantly, introducing new audiences and generations to its world of dreams, fantasies and childlike wonder. In 2000, Polunin acquired the Moulin Jaune near Paris, also known as the Yellow Watermill, and developed a unique creative laboratory there, open to all artistic disciplines.

ABOUT SHOW ONE PRODUCTIONS

Founded in 2004 by acclaimed producer and presenter Svetlana Dvoretsky, Show One Productions has, for over two decades, brought world-renowned artists and exceptional theatrical attractions to North America's leading stages and beyond. Specializing in unique, internationally acclaimed productions that transcend traditional theatrical genres, Show One has presented some of the most celebrated names in the performing arts, including John Malkovich, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Robert Lepage, alongside leading opera stars, symphony orchestras and dance and ballet companies.

Show One has also been a longtime presenter and producer of Slava's Snowshow, bringing the legendary theatrical phenomenon to audiences across North America and the United Kingdom. From internationally acclaimed artists to large-scale theatrical spectacles, Show One continues to champion extraordinary productions that offer audiences experiences unlike anything else on stage.

More information: www.showoneproductions.ca

Photo Credit: Vladimir Mishukov

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