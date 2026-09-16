Photos: THE WASH Rehearses at The Studio in St. Petersburg
The Studio and Powerstories Theatre will reunite for Kelundra Smith's play about the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen's Strike.
Rehearsals are underway for The Wash, the upcoming co-production from The Studio and Powerstories Theatre. Check out rehearsal photos from the production below!
Kelundra Smith's play, inspired by the 1881 Atlanta Washerwomen's Strike, will make its Florida premiere October 1-11 at The Studio in St. Petersburg. Erica Sutherlin, Artistic Executive Director of The Studio, directs.
The six-woman cast features Andresia Moseley as Anna, Jemier Jenkins as Jeanie, Jada Griffin as Thomasine, Marjorie Joseph as Charity, Nadine Young as Jewel and Holly Marie Weber as Mozelle.
The Wash follows a group of Atlanta laundresses who organize to demand better wages and working conditions. Smith's play centers the relationships among the women as they work, argue, share their lives and build a collective movement.
The production marks the second collaboration between The Studio and Powerstories Theatre following last season's Cadillac Crew. For Powerstories Theatre, The Wash is part of its 2026 "Greater Good" season, the company's first full season under Executive Artistic Director Clareann Despain.
The Wash will play October 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 at The Studio, 620 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg. Tickets start at $25.
Nadine Young
R Marjorie Joseph, Nadine Young, Holly Marie Weber
R Marjorie Joseph
J'Kera Shamburger
Erica Sutherlin
Erica Sutherlin
Erica Sutherlin
R Marjorie Joseph
J'Kera Shamburger
J'Kera Shamburger
Nadine Young
Nadine Young
Erica Sutherlin
Nadine Young
Jemier Jenkins
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