Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Composer Julia Mattison Talks Score Ahead of Straz Center Run

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The Straz Center has posted a Q&A video featuring Julia Mattison, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Death Becomes Her, discussing her work on the show ahead of its Tampa run. The interview, filmed in New York City as part of the center's 'Behind the Persona' series, offers a conversation with Mattison about her creative process on the production.

Death Becomes Her features music and lyrics by Mattison and Noel Carey, according to the Straz Center.

The Straz Center will present Death Becomes Her December 8 through 13.

Tickets for the run are available through the Straz Center's website. The video gives audiences a preview of the collaborative work behind the score before the show opens on the Tampa stage.

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