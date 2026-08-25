 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Video: DEATH BECOMES HER Composer Julia Mattison Talks Score Ahead of Straz Center Run

Composer Julia Mattison sat down in New York City to discuss the musical ahead of its Tampa engagement.

By:



The Straz Center has posted a Q&A video featuring Julia Mattison, who wrote the music and lyrics for the musical Death Becomes Her, discussing her work on the show ahead of its Tampa run. The interview, filmed in New York City as part of the center's 'Behind the Persona' series, offers a conversation with Mattison about her creative process on the production.

Death Becomes Her features music and lyrics by Mattison and Noel Carey, according to the Straz Center.

The Straz Center will present Death Becomes Her December 8 through 13.

Tickets for the run are available through the Straz Center's website. The video gives audiences a preview of the collaborative work behind the score before the show opens on the Tampa stage.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Straz Center for the Performing Arts
Recent Articles
Photos: PENELOPE: AN EPIC NEW MUSICAL Makes Southeastern U.S. Premiere at Jobsite Theater
Photos: PENELOPE: AN EPIC NEW MUSICAL Makes Southeastern U.S. Premiere at Jobsite Theater
8/18/2026
Don't Miss a Tampa News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Tampa SHOWS

Wicked in Tampa Wicked
Straz Center [Carol Morsani Hall] (2/03-2/28)
Hate Mail in Tampa Hate Mail
The Off-Central (1/14-1/24)
Cinderella in Tampa Cinderella
Eight O'Clock Theatre (11/06-11/15)
Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026 in Tampa Jonathan Van Ness: Hot & Healed Comedy Tour 2026
Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center (11/19-11/19)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn in Tampa The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Straz Center Ferguson Hall (10/22-10/22)
Come From Away in Tampa Come From Away
Eight O'Clock Theatre (9/04-9/13)
A Divine, Divine Comedy, Comedy in Tampa A Divine, Divine Comedy, Comedy
TheatreFor (8/21-9/06)
Load Bearing Walls in Tampa Load Bearing Walls
The Off-Central (3/25-4/04)
The Wash in Tampa The Wash
Powerstories Theatre And The Studio (10/01-10/11)
Mandy Keen: MAGGIE in Tampa Mandy Keen: MAGGIE
The Commodore (9/19-9/19)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets