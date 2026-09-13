Exclusive: Inside Rehearsals for the DEATH BECOMES HER National Tour

Don't say we didn't warn you! The North American Tour of Death Becomes Her is on its way to a city near you, launching at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio this September. Leading the company are Jackie Burns (Madeline Ashton), Kristen Beth Williams (Helen Sharp), Ken Marino (Ernest Menville), Nasia Thomas (Viola Van Horn), Louis A. Williams Jr. (Chagall), Michael Buchanan (Stefan), and Gail Bennett (Standby for Madeline Ashton and Helen Sharp), with Calvin Cooper, Nick Cortazzo, Tiki Hopson, Karma Jenkins, Tyler Jimenez, Caroline Kane, Bryn Purvis, Jordan Vasquez, and Candace Janin Washington, with swings Ian Liberto, McKinley Knuckle, Alicia Albright, and Savannah Cooper.

Madeline Ashton is the most beautiful actress (just ask her) ever to grace the stage and screen. Helen Sharp is the long-suffering author (just ask her) who lives in her shadow. They have always been the best of frenemies… until Madeline steals Helen’s fiancé away. As Helen plots revenge and Madeline clings to her rapidly fading star, their world is suddenly turned upside down by Viola Van Horn, a mysterious woman with a secret that’s to die for. After one sip of Viola’s magical potion, Madeline and Helen begin a new era of life (and death) with their youth and beauty restored…and a grudge to last eternity. See it now and laugh for eternity.

Following a pre-Broadway engagement at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre in May–June 2024, Death Becomes Her opened on Broadway on November 21, 2024, playing 20 months, more than 650 performances, and selling over 900,000 tickets at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre before closing on June 28, 2026.

Death Becomes Her was the most nominated show of the 2024–2025 season with 34 total nominations, including 12 Outer Critics’ Circle Award nominations, five Drama Desk Award nominations, four Drama League Award nominations, two Chita Rivera Award nominations, 10 Tony Award nominations, and one GRAMMY Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Photo Credit: Avery Brunkus

Kristen Beth Williams, Ken Marino, Michael Buchanan

Jackie Burns

Kristen Beth Williams

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