American Stage's FRIDA LIBRE School Tour to Launch This Fall

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Rehearsals begin this week for Frida Libre, this year's installment of American Stage's annual School Tour. Inspired by the childhood of legendary Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Frida Libre is an uplifting story full of physical acting featuring delightful songs that explore the meaning of friendship, bravery and transformation. This bilingual musical was created by Karen Zacarías and Deborah Wicks La Puma, and originally commissioned and toured by La Jolla Playhouse.

The cast features Isabella Ruano as Frida, an unusual girl who dreams of being a doctor so she can help people, and Brandon Hernandez as Alex, a quiet, shy boy who secretly holds big ideas inside his head. They are joined by Newt Rametta as Ensemble 1 and Aly Milan as Ensemble 2, with Kiara Dorothea as Stage Manager/Swing. The show is directed by John M. Pérez, with Juan Rodriguez as Music Director, Beatriz Laureano as Choreographer, and Lina Rojas as Scenic Designer. While each of the core cast members are making their American Stage performance debut, this is a full-circle moment for Newt Rametta, who returns to the company as a graduate of their Drama School classes.

Frida Libre will be touring from October 5–November 20, 2026, and will include a 15-minute talkback with the actors after each performance. Recommended for K–5 students, schools can choose a morning performance from 8:00–11:00 AM or an afternoon performance from 1:00–3:00 PM. Performances can be booked through American Stage's website or by contacting their Education Department at education@americanstage.org.

American Stage's School Tour is a cornerstone of their Education & Outreach program—a vibrant, annual musical that travels to schools across Hillsborough and Pinellas counties. By bringing quality, professional theatre directly into schools, this experience reaches nearly 10,000 students each year and leaves them with powerful lessons that resonate long after the final bow. It is sponsored by The Harbeitner Family Charitable Fund, The Margaret E. Dickins Family Foundation, Gwendolyn & Gordon Johnson, The City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County Schools, and Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg.

In addition to bringing the excitement of live theatre to local schools, American Stage Education is also gearing up for the start of their Fall Drama School classes on September 26, 2026. Offering a handful of unique classes for youths, teens, and adults to choose from, these programs present the opportunity for people of all ages to learn the tricks of the trade from qualified, working professionals.

Youth Classes

Three ten-week classes for youths:

Playmakers! (ages 5–7)

Broadway Bound: Youth Musical Theatre (ages 8–11)

Youth Acting: Fundamentals of Acting (ages 8–11)

Teen Classes

Two five-week classes for teens:

Teen Musical Theatre Intensive: Rock Musicals (ages 12–17)

Improv Intensive (ages 12–17)

Adult Classes

Three ten-week classes for adults:

Acting 1A

Improv 1A

Musical Theatre: Acting Through Song 1A

In addition to the in-person offerings for adults, a five-week Virtual Voice Acting Workshop is being offered. Each of the in-person sessions ends with a showcase that is open to friends and family. For registration or a detailed look at each class, visit the Drama School webpage or contact the Education Department at education@americanstage.org.

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