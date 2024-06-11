Previews: URINETOWN at MAD Theatre Of Tampa

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As MAD Theatre of Tampa commemorates its 25th anniversary, it brings the critically acclaimed musical URINETOWN to Straz Center on June 14-29 in the Shimberg Playhouse.

Director and choreographer Cory Boyas says, "I was definitely attracted to directing this piece because I think it's just as relevant now, perhaps even more so than during its original Broadway run 23 years ago."

In today's politically charged climate, URINETOWN mirrors society's extremes. Boyas encourages his young performers to delve into the material's political themes, reflecting, "We are a divided country... so how can we not engage with it?" He sees the musical as representing the ideological spectrum, where "Urinetown parallels this dynamic quite nicely."

With Music Direction by David Estevez and Artistic Direction by Tony Gilkinson, URINETOWN features a cast of Jo Chandler, Dyamind Pastrana-Marquez, Stephanie Austin, Ashton Cote, Christan McLaurine, Angel Borths, Miranda Myers, Drew Eberhard, Luis Rivera, Julia Mergen, Jackson Madison, Catie Ellington, Will Fuller, Chase Hale, Emma Kubly, Madison Bradley, Joaquin Bermudez, and Mathew Perez.

Boyas' vision for URINETOWN is to balance its satirical elements and the profound themes it addresses, explaining, "The objective is really to tickle the audience's brain more than tug at their heartstrings."

He believes the show's score plays a significant role in this balancing act, describing it as "a bit of a paradox combining these catchy, melodic tunes with a bleak, cautionary tale."

Addressing the show's sexual undertones, Boyas takes inspiration from Bob Fosse, asserting, "You can get away with pretty much anything onstage if you turn it into a dance number." He is committed to presenting these themes tastefully, ensuring that "adults will see more, and younger audiences will be oblivious in a couple of small moments where it is present."

The casting process was rigorous, with Boyas seeking performers who could meet the vocal and physical demands of the show. "The score is quite challenging vocally," he says, "and I'm a dancer at heart, so I tend to keep them in motion."

For Boyas, choreography is essential, emphasizing that movement is a powerful storytelling tool. He meticulously works on the "subtext and nuance in the characters' angles, levels, and body language."

While URINETOWN isn't explicitly about environmental issues, Boyas and his cast explore related themes, discussing "how we often become the very thing we are in opposition of in our journey of trying to eliminate it."

Boyas doesn't single out one when asked about his favorite moment in the show. Instead, he expresses his excitement for the entire production, a "fun cerebral ride" he's eager to share.

He advises young artists interested in unconventional theater to embrace the arts' role in self-discovery. He describes the artist's life as "a perpetual adolescence," where the stage becomes a space for exploring identity. He hopes the audience will appreciate the show's message about societal balance and the necessity of opposing forces, and he hints at hidden treasures within the production, with easter eggs for musical theatre enthusiasts "hiding in plain sight."

With its insightful direction and a talented cast, madTheatre's URINETOWN promises laughter, reflection, and a touch of the unexpected, wrapped in a package of what Boyas coins "fun brain candy."

MAD Theatre of Tampa’s URINETOWN is at Straz' Shimberg Playhouse on June 14-29. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.strazcenter.org/events/2324-season/rentals/urinetown.

