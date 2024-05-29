Previews: IRENA'S VOW at Powerstories Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On July 11-21, Powerstories Theatre presents the timely production of "Irena's Vow," a poignant portrayal of bravery and hope during one of history's darkest times.

"Irena's Vow" is the true story of Irena Gut Opdyke, a fearless Polish woman who defied the horrors of the Holocaust to save Jewish lives.

Directed by Clareann Despain and brought to life by an extraordinary cast, the play features Ron Nummi as Major Rugemer, Anthony Gervais as Lazar, Courtney Holifield as Ida, Holly Marie Weber as Fanka, Jakob Nordstrom as Schultz et al., Nick Noelte as Rokita et al., Talia Fish as Helen et al., and Georgios Tsambis-Weisner as Roman et al.

With the acclaimed Roxanne Fay in the titular role, this production promises an unforgettable experience for audiences.

Despain says, "Irena's story reminds us that, in difficult times, we cannot let our fear overwhelm our humanity. Beginning with the courage and determination of a 17-year-old Polish girl, this play shows the power of one person deciding to aid the persecuted despite personal risks."

The opening night on July 11 will be marked by a special VIP Reception at 6:30 pm, featuring a gorgeous grazing table from Campbell River Cheese and Charcuterie. This intimate gathering, limited to the first 50 guests, will set the stage for an evening of reflection and celebration.

But the excitement doesn't end there. Powerstories Theatre is proud to partner with Tampa JCC's and Federation's Shine A Light on Antisemitism Youth Art Contest, showcasing the winning artworks in the lobby. This collaboration aims to spark meaningful conversations about the issues that matter most and the enduring lessons of history.

And for those looking to continue the conversation over a delicious meal, Maloney's Local Irish Pub is partnering with Powerstories to offer a special discount to theatre-goers during the show's run. Patrons present their playbill to enjoy 15% off your bill—a perfect way to extend the evening's magic. Guests can also bring their digital or print tickets to the Pub before the play.

If patrons know that an actor they adore is in the cast, guests can preorder three sizes of flowers to give to their favorite performers. Order online with show tickets and conveniently pick them up at the box office the night of the show.

"Irena's Vow" is more than just a play; it's a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of compassion in the face of adversity. It's a story that resonates with the themes of bravery, compassion, and resilience—qualities that are as relevant today as they were then.

As Fay beautifully puts it, "The importance in the telling of these stories is to preserve—and strive to retain—our humanity."

"Irena's Vow" is July 11-21 at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Ste 151, Tampa. Showtimes are Thursday – Saturday 730pm and Sunday 2 pm matinee. The special opening night reception is at 630 pm and is limited to 50 guests. Tickets for "Irena's Vow" and the VIP Reception are available now at www.powerstories.com/irenas-vow. Powerstories is proudly supported by the Hillsborough County Board of Commissioners.

