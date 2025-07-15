Peter Frampton to Perform At Ruth Eckerd Hall in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee and GRAMMY Award-winning guitarist, Peter Frampton, will continue his extensive Let's Do It Again! headline tour through this fall with newly confirmed stops in Atlanta, New Orleans, Memphis and more. The tour also includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, October 31 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 18 at 10 am.

The upcoming performances arrive on the heels of the legendary musician's Never Say Never, Never EVER Say Never and subsequent Positively Thankful tours. Despite announcing a farewell run in 2019 due to a diagnosis of the degenerative disease inclusion-body myositis, Frampton has spent the last few years touring the country over, appearing on stages across America, sitting in with the house band at The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Now, with the aptly named Let's Do It Again!, Frampton is back with nine new dates to close out the tour's third leg.

Peter Frampton is one of the most celebrated artists and guitarists in rock history. In 2007, Frampton won a GRAMMY for Best Pop Instrumental Album for Fingerprints and in 2014 was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame. He received the prestigious Les Paul Innovation Award at NAMM's TEC Awards in 2019 and most recently received the 2024 Les Paul Spirit Award at the Gibson Garage Nashville. Last fall, the iconic guitarist was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

In 2020, Frampton was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, his autobiography, Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list and he appeared on Dolly Parton's latest album, Rockstar, as the only artist featured on two tracks.

In 2023, Frampton unveiled Frampton@50 on Intervention Records, a numbered limited-edition vinyl box set featuring Frampton's essential 1972-1975 studio releases Wind of Change, Frampton's Camel and Frampton. He also received The Myositis Association's Heroes in the Fight 2023 Patient Ambassador Award and unveiled his historic performance at London's Royal Albert Hall as a live album via UMe—listen here.

After 50 years, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time, selling over 17 million worldwide.