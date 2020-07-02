Nominations Open For Creative Loafing's 'Best Of The Bay' 2020

For the 30th consecutive year, Creative Loafing will celebrate the Tampa Bay area's best during the annual Best of the Bay where locals can nominate and vote on their favorite Tampa Bay area people, places, businesses, events, and more. Open nominations will take place from Thursday, July 2nd, at 5 p.m. through Thursday, July 30th, at 5 p.m.



Nominations will be gathered during a month-long open nomination period. Nominations can be submitted for a variety of categories broken up into: People, Places & Politics; Food & Drink; Arts & Entertainment; and Goods & Services.



Nominations can be made once per day within a specific category. To be included in the voting phase, a person or business only needs to receive one nomination. Please keep in mind, Best of the Bay is all about local people and places in the Tampa Bay area. Keep nominations local. Non-local nominations will not be included in the voting phase.



Voting begins on Thursday, August 6th, at 5 p.m. and will run through Thursday, September 3rd, at 5 p.m. Winners will be announced in the annual Best of the Bay issue on stands and online on Thursday, October 1st.



To submit you nominations, visit cltampa.com/botb2020



For more information on Best of the Bay 2020, including a complete list of dates to save, visit botbtampabay.com.

