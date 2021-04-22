Florida Orchestra Partners With the YMCA to Launch a Summer Music and Arts Camp

The YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg is launching a Summer Music and Arts Camp in partnership with The Florida Orchestra, for aspiring young musicians in St. Petersburg.

This camp will be held June 14 - July 9 and is free of charge. Children ages 8 - 12 are invited to participate in four weeks of daily morning classes (8:30AM - 11:30AM) for violin, keyboard (piano), and visual arts at Childs Park YMCA. This unique opportunity gives participants an in-depth, progressive experience into three different art forms.

Violin Class

Led by an instructor from The Florida Orchestra, TFO Strings for Kids features a curriculum in which students learn the basics of note-reading and rhythm, as well as violin fundamentals such as proper bow hold.

Keyboard Class

Taught by a YMCA instructor, this class provides an introduction to the piano for the beginner level. It builds upon the music fundamentals taught in violin class to develop a solid musical foundation.

Visual Arts Class

Also taught by a YMCA instructor, this class enhances creative thinking through drawing, painting, media, technical arts, photography and sculpture.

The camp's special combination of learning musical instruments and visual arts gives children time to explore music deeply, helping them to develop focus, discover new passions and learn important life skills such as teamwork and dedication. Daily attendance and participation is important - lesson plans are sequential and are critical to follow in order.

Open House

Join the YMCA of Greater St. Petersburg and The Florida Orchestra for one of three open house events to learn about this camp! During the hour-long Open House event, YMCA staff and The Florida Orchestra instructors will:

provide details on what to expect and how to apply for Summer Music and Arts Camp at the Y

introduce participants to the violin

finish the hour with a special performance by The Florida Orchestra string ensemble

This camp and all three Open House events will be held at Childs Park YMCA, 691 43rd St. South in St. Petersburg,

Dates: Saturdays April 24, May 8 and May 15; 9AM, 10AM and 11AM

By Appointment Only: You must register in advance to attend the Open Houses. Make an appointment at https://www.stpeteymca.org/music-camp or call 727.895.9622 for questions or assistance.

How to Apply

Space is limited to 40 children. Interested families must submit an application in order to be considered for the program, and commit to attending all four weeks of camp. For families seeking full-day childcare, day camp at Childs Park YMCA is available in the afternoon, free of charge to Summer Music and Arts Camp participants; Interested families should request this service when applying.

Camp participants will be chosen through a lottery system, and selected families will be notified between May 17 and May 21, 2021.

Apply at https://www.stpeteymca.org/music-camp or in-person at one of the open house events.