Busch Gardens Will Resume Indoor Theater Performances Next Month

The first performance will be Turn It Up!, the theme park's award-winning ice skating show.

Apr. 20, 2021  

Busch Gardens is bringing back its indoor theater shows beginning on May 28, Tampa Bay Times reports.

The first performance will be Turn It Up!, the theme park's award-winning ice skating show. The theater will be filled at "significantly limited capacity" at this time, to accommodate space between parties.

The park currently has health and safety measures in place including cleaning and sanitation and temperature checks. Face coverings are required for all guests and employees.

"Bringing more live entertainment safely back to the park is another huge step in returning to world class entertainment at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay," said Busch Gardens president Neal Thurman. "Since our reopening in June, our park teams have been incredibly innovative and adaptable with bringing our productions to life in new ways and we're thrilled to expand our offering to include new programs in addition to fan-favorite shows."

The Moroccan Palace Theater will host year-round ice-skating shows, presented multiple times per day Thursdays through Mondays. Additionally, Cirque Electric will play multiple performances per day, Fridays through Mondays.

Learn more at BuschGardensTampa.com.

Read the original story at Tampa Bay Times.


