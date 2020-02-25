Broadway Theatre Project Has Announced Troy Jansen As Incoming Associate Artistic Director

Broadway Theatre Project will welcome Troy Jansen as its incoming Associate Artistic Director for this year's BTP AT LAND AND SEA (July, 2020). *See application information below*

Troy is a multifaceted artist with a background in performing, arts administration, business, and education. As a performer, he studied with Frank Hatchett and danced in the New York and New Jersey theatre scene before joining the company of JAZZMET in Columbus, Ohio. Troy later worked as a tap instructor and, eventually, the tap director for BALLETMET, where he developed all new tap dance curriculum. During his time in Ohio, he also served as a tap and jazz dance instructor at YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIVERSITY.

Upon moving to Tampa, FL, Troy and his wife Kristen founded the JANSEN DANCE PROJECT (formally CHILDREN'S DANCE WORKSHOP) which, for the last 16 years, has been a leading studio in the Tampa Bay area. While continuing to serve as the director, middle school division tap and jazz teacher, and a co-owner of the studio, Troy also teaches tap dance in the musical theatre department at FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE. He is passionate about providing young dancers with a holistic arts education, creating opportunities for his students to train as singers, actors, and even design technicians. Troy is a proponent of community outreach, having founded the non-profit arts organization COLLECTIVE SOLES ARTS GROUP to enrich the Tampa community with accessible arts performances, lectures and workshops.

A number of Troy's former students have trained at Broadway Theatre Project before they went on to pursue careers in the professional theatre and dance industries. BTP is ecstatic to welcome their talented mentor to its team.

*Want to study with Troy Jansen and other top-notch artists this July at BTP AT LAND AND SEA? Spots are limited! Apply for for the program by calling Co-Artistic Director, Debra McWaters, at 888-874-1764 or visiting http://broadwaytheatreproject.com*





Related Articles Shows View More Tampa/St. Petersburg Stories

More Hot Stories For You