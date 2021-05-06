Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn Will Perform at the Capitol Theatre in April 2022

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn will return to The Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in April 27, 2022.

Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn have a musical partnership like no other. Béla Fleck is a fifteen-time GRAMMY® Award-winner who has taken the instrument across multiple genres and Abigail Washburn a singer-songwriter and clawhammer banjo player who re-radicalized it by combining it with Far East culture and sounds.

Fleck has the virtuosic, jazz-to-classical ingenuity of an iconic instrumentalist and composer with bluegrass roots. His collaborations range from his ground-breaking standard-setting ensemble Béla Fleck and the Flecktones to a staggeringly broad array of musical experiments. From writing concertos for full symphony orchestra, exploring the banjo's African roots, to jazz duos with Chick Corea, many tout that Béla Fleck is the world's premier banjo player.

Washburn has the early sophistication of a postmodern, old-time singer-songwriter who has drawn critical acclaim for her solo albums. She has done fascinating work in folk musical diplomacy in China, presented an original theatrical production and has contributed to singular side groups Uncle Earl and The Wu-Force. In addition to being named a TED Fellow in 2012, Abigail was recently named the first U.S.-China Fellow at Vanderbilt University, in addition to Carolina Performing Arts/Andrew W. Mellon Foundation DisTil Fellow for 2018-2020.

On stage, Fleck & Washburn will perform pieces from their GRAMMY®-winning self-titled debut as well as their latest album release, Echo in the Valley. With one eye on using the banjo to showcase America's rich heritage and the other pulling the noble instrument from its most familiar arena into new and unique realms, Béla & Abigail meet the mean, head-on, to present music that feels wildly innovative and familiar at the same time. Whether at home, on stage or on record, their deep bond, combined with the way their distinct musical personalities and banjo styles interact, makes theirs a picking partnership unlike any other on the planet.

Tickets are $37.50, $49.50, $59.50, and $74.50. Learn more at https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/event/bela-fleck-abigail-washburn