BWW Previews: PIPPIN! at FreeFall Theatre

[St. Petersburg, FL] - This summer, freeFall will be closing out their 2018/2019 season with the classic Broadway musical Pippin. Long a contender for inclusion in our season, Artistic Director, Eric Davis is excited to present a new staging of this beloved musical which features an energetic, funny, and moving score by Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz and was originally directed on Broadway by the legendary Bob Fosse.

Pippin stars freeFall newcomers Daniel Maldonado and Kellie Rhianne as Pippin and the Leading Player. The supporting cast is filled with freeFall favorites including Alison Burns (Bernarda Alba), Emanuel Carrero (The Mikado), Will Garrabrant (The Little Prince), Hannah Benitez (The Pirates of Penzance) and Matthew McGee (The Musical of Musicals). Pippin is directed and choreographed by freeFall Artistic Director Eric Davis and musically directed by Michael Raabe.

Pippin, the eldest son of Charlemagne, has recently graduated from university and is determined to find a fulfilling purpose for his life. He embarks on an epic personal quest in an attempt to find his "Corner of the Sky." What is the price of glory and is he willing to pay it? Pippin is a modern classic, universal in its message and unique in its point of view.

freeFall's summer musical is an anticipated tradition in Tampa Bay. Past productions have included smash hits Cabaret, Mame, and Man of La Mancha. Pippin will be a great addition to those titles. Its themes of self-discovery and use of heightened theatricality make it a great fit for freeFall and Pippin's search for meaning, significance, and a 'brighter tomorrow' make it the perfect finale for our 2018/2019 season. Pippin opens July 13 and runs through August 4.

Tickets range from $39.50 to $52.50. Discounts for groups are available. Contact the Box Office for more details.

freefalltheatre.com | (727) 498-5205 | boxoffice@freefalltheatre.com





