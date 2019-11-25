First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Tallahassee Awards!

BWW Regional Awards
Voting is open for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Tallahassee Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:

Best Choreography of a Musical
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 21%
 Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
 Emma Kerr - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 8%

Best Costume Design
Julianne Babel - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
 Machelle Thompson / Colleen Towey - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 13%
 Katharina Koehler - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%

Best Direction
CHRIS Núñez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
 Fred Chappell - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%

Best Featured Vocalist
Katerina McCrimmon - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
 Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%
 Tristan Ferrara - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre TCC 6%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Bradley Betros - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
 Aaron Mckenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
 Tristan Ferrara - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre TCC 7%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
 Elaina Zweiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 8%
 Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%

Best Leading Actress in a Play
Jena Brooks - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%
 Jordan Marcum - OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 20%
 Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab 16%

Best Lighting Design
Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 Carrie Barton - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 Katie Redd - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 9%

Best Musical
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%

Best Musical Direction
Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 Christopher Nunez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
 Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%

Best Orchestra in a Musical Production
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 20%
 A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
 GYPSY - Quincy Music Theatre 11%

Best Play
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 27%
 OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 17%
 MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%

Best Stage Manager
Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
 Sarah Mattis - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
 Michael Mello - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 8%

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Aaron McKenzie - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
 Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
 Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

