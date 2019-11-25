First Standings - Voting Opens for the BWW Tallahassee Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Tallahassee:
Best Choreography of a Musical
Best Costume Design
Best Direction
Best Featured Vocalist
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical
Best Musical Direction
Best Orchestra in a Musical Production
Best Play
Best Stage Manager
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 21%
Brooke Schellpfeffe - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Emma Kerr - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 8%
Julianne Babel - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Machelle Thompson / Colleen Towey - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 13%
Katharina Koehler - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
CHRIS Núñez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
Fred Chappell - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%
Katerina McCrimmon - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 6%
Tristan Ferrara - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre TCC 6%
Bradley Betros - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Aaron Mckenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
Tristan Ferrara - SPRING AWAKENING - Theatre TCC 7%
Avianna Tato - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
Elaina Zweiner - LEGALLY BLONDE - Quincy Music Theatre 8%
Hannah Trowell - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 7%
Jena Brooks - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 23%
Jordan Marcum - OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 20%
Amanda Fernandez-Acosta - MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - FSU Lab 16%
Nate Wheatley - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Carrie Barton - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Katie Redd - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 9%
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Tom Ossowski - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Christopher Nunez - PINKALICIOUS: THE MUSICAL - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
Jessica Lea Patty - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 20%
A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 14%
GYPSY - Quincy Music Theatre 11%
SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 27%
OUR TOWN - Monticello Opera House 17%
MR. BURNS, A POST-ELECTRIC PLAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 13%
Julia Bodolay - SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE - The School of Theatre at Florida State 12%
Sarah Mattis - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 9%
Michael Mello - AIDA - Leon Performing Arts 8%
Aaron McKenzie - A NEW BRAIN - The School of Theatre at Florida State 11%
Aaron McKenzie - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 10%
Michael Pisani - HAIRSPRAY - The School of Theatre at Florida State 8%
