Disney's NEWSIES Comes To Florida State University School of Theatre October 15th

Disney's newsies will run at Florida State University School of Theatre from October 15th through 24th, 2021 at the Fallon Theatre.

They delivered the papers, until they made the headlines... Direct from Broadway comes NEWSIES, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing new musical from Disney. Winner of the 2012 Tony Awards® for Best Score and Best Choreography, NEWSIES has audiences and critics alike calling it "A MUSICAL WORTH SINGING ABOUT!" (The New York Times). Filled with one heart-pounding number after another, it's a high-energy explosion of song and dance you just don't want to miss.

Based on true events, NEWSIES tells the captivating story of a band of underdogs who become unlikely heroes when they stand up to the most powerful men in New York. It's a rousing tale about fighting for what's right... and staying true to who you are.

NEWSIES was brought to the stage by an award-winning creative team. It features a score by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and Jack Feldman (The Lion King II: Simba's Pride) and a book by Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles).