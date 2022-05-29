World Premiere of GODS AND LITTLE FISHES to Play at Australia's New Theatre

In June 1960, travelling salesman Bazil Thorne won 100,000 pounds in the Opera House Lottery. Five weeks later jubilation turned to tragedy when Bazil's eight-year-old son Graeme was kidnapped and held to ransom. On 16 August, 1960, Graeme's body was found in bushland at Seaforth.



Gods and Little Fishes is not a retelling of this story. Instead, it is a theatrical exploration of a father's journey through grief to acceptance. A travelling salesman finds himself lost at sea on a raft with no memory as to how he got there. His companions are a man dressed as a bear, a small clown and a strongman. The 'actors' help him to survive and guide him home to his family to face a terrible truth.



The story is told with humour, warmth and magic. It is a moving and powerful play that reaches far beyond the shores of Australia. It is a story for all humanity. New Theatre is thrilled to be presenting this beautiful new Australian play, winner of The Silver Gull Play Award in 2020, in its world premiere production.



CREATIVE TEAM

Director Richard Sydenham

Set Designer Hannah Tayler

Lighting Designer Grant Fraser

Costume Designer Katie Fitchett

Sound Designer Lloyd Allison-Young

Cast Katie Fitchett, Sarah-Jane Kelly, Andy McDonell, Arky Michael

Texas Nixon-Kain, Jamie Oxenbould, Eloise Snape



SEASON

31 May - 25 June



PERFORMANCES

Preview Tue 31 May 7:30pm

Opening Night Wed 1 Jun 7:30pm

Thu - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 5pm

Final performance Sat 25 Jun 2pm



TICKETS

Full $35

Concessions, Groups (6+) $30

Thrifty Thursdays $22

Preview $20

BOOKINGS

https://aunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/52158



WEBSITE

https://newtheatre.org.au/gods-and-little-fishes/

Pictured: Gods and Little Fishes cast in rehearsal: L-R, Jamie Oxenbould, Andy McDonell, Arky Michael and Eloise Snape.

Photo Credits: © Richard Sydenham