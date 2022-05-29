World Premiere of GODS AND LITTLE FISHES to Play at Australia's New Theatre
The show runs now through June 25th.
In June 1960, travelling salesman Bazil Thorne won 100,000 pounds in the Opera House Lottery. Five weeks later jubilation turned to tragedy when Bazil's eight-year-old son Graeme was kidnapped and held to ransom. On 16 August, 1960, Graeme's body was found in bushland at Seaforth.
Gods and Little Fishes is not a retelling of this story. Instead, it is a theatrical exploration of a father's journey through grief to acceptance. A travelling salesman finds himself lost at sea on a raft with no memory as to how he got there. His companions are a man dressed as a bear, a small clown and a strongman. The 'actors' help him to survive and guide him home to his family to face a terrible truth.
The story is told with humour, warmth and magic. It is a moving and powerful play that reaches far beyond the shores of Australia. It is a story for all humanity. New Theatre is thrilled to be presenting this beautiful new Australian play, winner of The Silver Gull Play Award in 2020, in its world premiere production.
CREATIVE TEAM
Director Richard Sydenham
Set Designer Hannah Tayler
Lighting Designer Grant Fraser
Costume Designer Katie Fitchett
Sound Designer Lloyd Allison-Young
Cast Katie Fitchett, Sarah-Jane Kelly, Andy McDonell, Arky Michael
Texas Nixon-Kain, Jamie Oxenbould, Eloise Snape
SEASON
31 May - 25 June
PERFORMANCES
Preview Tue 31 May 7:30pm
Opening Night Wed 1 Jun 7:30pm
Thu - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 5pm
Final performance Sat 25 Jun 2pm
TICKETS
Full $35
Concessions, Groups (6+) $30
Thrifty Thursdays $22
Preview $20
BOOKINGS
https://aunewtheatre.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/52158
WEBSITE
https://newtheatre.org.au/gods-and-little-fishes/
Pictured: Gods and Little Fishes cast in rehearsal: L-R, Jamie Oxenbould, Andy McDonell, Arky Michael and Eloise Snape.
Photo Credits: © Richard Sydenham