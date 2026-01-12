Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Heather Mitchell - RBG - Sydney Opera House



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kerrie Fuller, Karen Beggs, Kaia Helle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society



Best Direction Of A Musical

Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Anthony Skuse - SAINTS OF DAMOUR - The Loading Dock - Qtopia Sydney



Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Damian Rice - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society / Laycock Street Community Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Kimberly Gilbert - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society



Best Musical

A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce



Best New Play Or Musical

ANNE BEING FRANK - Sydney Opera House



Best Performer In A Musical

Luc-Pierre Tannous - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - AVTiv Elite Theatre Co



Best Performer In A Play

Samuel Chapman - THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Lane Cove Theatre Company



Best Play

SAINTS OF D'AMOUR - Loading Dock Theatre



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Opera Australia



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Derek McLane - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gareth Owen - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Max Howard - A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Deborah Galanos - SAINTS OF DAMOUR - The Loading Dock - Qtopia Sydney



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rockdale Musical Society



Favorite Local Theatre

Red Tree Theatre

