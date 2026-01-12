Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Heather Mitchell - RBG - Sydney Opera House
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kerrie Fuller, Karen Beggs, Kaia Helle - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society
Best Direction Of A Musical
Christopher Wheeldon - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Anthony Skuse - SAINTS OF DAMOUR - The Loading Dock - Qtopia Sydney
Best Ensemble
A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Damian Rice - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society / Laycock Street Community Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Kimberly Gilbert - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Gosford Musical Society
Best Musical
A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce
Best New Play Or Musical
ANNE BEING FRANK - Sydney Opera House
Best Performer In A Musical
Luc-Pierre Tannous - SPONGEBOB THE MUSICAL - AVTiv Elite Theatre Co
Best Performer In A Play
Samuel Chapman - THE SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Lane Cove Theatre Company
Best Play
SAINTS OF D'AMOUR - Loading Dock Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
LA BOHEME - Opera Australia
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Derek McLane - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gareth Owen - MJ THE MUSICAL - Sydney Lyric Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Max Howard - A CHORUS LINE - Curtain Bounce
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Deborah Galanos - SAINTS OF DAMOUR - The Loading Dock - Qtopia Sydney
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rockdale Musical Society
Favorite Local Theatre
Red Tree Theatre
