Willoughby Symphony Orchestra Performs LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS in August

Performances are Saturday 12 August 7pm & Sunday 13 August.

By: Jul. 14, 2023

Get ready for flag-waving fun when the musical extravaganza Last Night of the Proms returns to The Concourse on Saturday 12 & Sunday 13 August 2023.

Conductor and host Sam Weller leads the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra and Choir in a spectacular concert featuring rousing performances of Pomp and Circumstance March No.1, Jerusalem, Rule, Britannia! and more.

Bring your flags!  Bring your noisemakers and come join the fun and frivolity for the most exciting concert of the year, The Last Night of the Proms and experience stunning performances of orchestral favourites and popular classics, with plenty of opportunities to sing along.

VENUE:          The Concourse, Concert Hall, 409 Victoria Ave Chatswood

WHEN:            Saturday 12 August 7pm & Sunday 13 August 2pm

TICKETS:       Adult $57; Conc $52; Youth $26.00 Child $15.30; Family $128.00

BOOKINGS: 02 8075 8111 or concourse_boxoffice@century.com.au



