Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Australia - Sydney Awards; HAMILTON Leads Best Musical!

Best Cabaret

JACQUI DARK IS ALIVE AND WELL AND LIVING IN NEWTOWN - Claire's Kitchen 42%

44 SEX ACTS IN ONE WEEK - Belvoir 25A 35%

NOT TODAY - Rogue Projects at KXT PopUpstairs 22%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andy Blankenbuler - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 60%

Ruth Brent - NORDIC NOIR: PHANTASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 14%

Andrew Hallsworth - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 13%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Andrea Tan - A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 39%

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 22%

Dominique Lemieux - PIPPIN - Sydney Lyric 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Darren Yap - NEXT TO NORMAL - Parade Theatre 36%

Thomas Kail - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 28%

Dean Bryant - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 15%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Mark G. Nagle - A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 21%

Camilla Turnbull - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 18%

Kip Williams - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theare Company 12%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Sarah Gooda / Michael Schell - A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 27%

Trent Suidgeest - RENT - Sydney Opera House 24%

Matt Scott - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 23%

Best Musical (Professional)

HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 55%

FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 20%

RENT - Sydney Opera House 11%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Charlotte Grimmer - NEXT TO NORMAL - Parade Theatre 38%

Maggie McKenna - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 16%

Lachlan O'brein, JAVERT - LES MISERABLES - Noteable Theatre CO, CONCOURSE CHATSWOOD 12%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Laura Djanegara - THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 20%

Ryan Panizza - FAG STAG - El Rocco Sydney 15%

Eryn Jean Norvill - PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 11%

Best Play (Professional)

A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 20%

THE LINDEN SOLUTION - Kings Cross Theatre 16%

PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY - Sydney Theatre Co 13%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mark G. Nagle - A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 26%

Alicia Clements - FUN HOME - Roslyn Packer Theatre, Sydney Theatre Company 20%

Veronique Benett - ULSTER AMERICAN - Outhouse Theatre and Seymour Centre 18%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Vishal Shah / Jaymes Julian Wilson - A PASSAGE TO INDIA - Genesian Theatre 56%

Michael Schell - THE SECRET OF CHIMNEYS - Genesian Theatre 16%

Luke Plant - NORDIC NOIR: PHNATASY & FUGUE - Endangered Productions 15%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Shaka Cook - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 25%

Sam Hamilton - LES MISERABLES - Noteable Theatre Co, CONCOURSE CHATSWOOD 19%

Brent Hill - HAMILTON - Sydney Lyric Theatre 16%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Ariadne Sgouros - YOU'RE NOT SPECIAL - Rogue Projects at Kings Cross Theatre 49%

Olivia Hall Smith - THE SHAPE OF THINGS - Flight Path Theatre 27%

Isaac Broadbent - KID STAKES - Zoom/You Tube 12%