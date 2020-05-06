The Sydney Opera House Could Take Over Carriageworks

The Sydney Opera House Could Take Over Carriageworks

ABC has reported that The Sydney Opera House has confirmed the NSW Government asked for its help to consider the future of the Carriageworks precinct, after it went into voluntary administration.

Read the full story HERE.

Carriageworks went into administration this week as a result of the shutdowns cause by COVID-19.

The Opera House said it was approached by the State Government to "consult on the long-term sustainability of Carriageworks ... at this most difficult time for the arts".

Check out the full story HERE.



