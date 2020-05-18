AussieTheatre.com has reported that The National Library of Australia's Creative Arts Fellowships are now open.

Read the full story HERE!

The fellowships offer artists and writers the opportunity to develop an artistic concept or work that is inspired by the Library's collections.

The two fellowships that are available are: the Creative Arts Fellowship for artists working in any medium other than writing, including music, dance, visual arts and more; and the Creative Arts Fellowship for Australian Writing.

Director-General of the National Library of Australia, Dr Marie-Louise Ayres shared:

"The Library's collections hold millions of artefacts that can inform and guide an immeasurable number of projects. Every year we look forward to seeing what some of the Nation's best imaginations will put forward for consideration, and how these projects will showcase the Library's vast collections. It's particularly important that we can offer these fellowships to artists and writers at this unique time in our shared history,"

Fellows will receive $10,000 for travel, expenses and more, and will undertake a four-week residency at the National Library in Canberra.

Applications for the 2021 program close at 5pm (AEST), Friday 10 July 2020.

More information and the online application form are available on the National Library of Australia's website: https://www.nla.gov.au/awards-and-grants/creative-arts-fellowship.

