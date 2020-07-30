The City of Sydney Provides $1.4 Million in Grants to the Cultural and Creative Sector

The City of Sydney's latest round of grants will provide $1.4 million to the cultural and creative sector, Aussie Theatre reports.

Among the projects set to receive funding are First Nations storytellers, accessible experimental artworks, a smartphone film festival, sewing workshops by female refugees and school art programs.

The City will provide $594,660 in cash sponsorship and in-kind support worth $21,971 next year to 31 projects.

Fourteen grants worth $568,000 in cash and in-kind support worth $209,210 will be directed to festivals and events.

"It's always been important for us to financially support the types of programs and events that we want to see in our city, but the grants have renewed significance as arts and cultural organisations adapt to coronavirus restrictions and struggle to survive," Lord Mayor Clover Moore said. "The projects we're funding will help the day-to-day lives of many in our community, build the cultural life of the city, enhance creativity, and strengthen our arts industry - an incredibly important investment."

Applications for the next round of cultural and creative grants and sponsorship will open in early 2021. In addition, a second round of festivals and events sponsorships will open in the next few months. For more information on how to apply, visit cityofsydney.nsw.gov.au/community/grants-and-sponsorships/cultural-grants-sponsorships.

