The Broadway Diner Comes to Sydney

Earlybird tickets are now available for only $20 and include a beer/wine and a burger, as well as exclusive early access to diner bookings.

Oct. 20, 2022  
Sydney, this November we'll be bringing a little razzle-dazzle to Broadway Shopping Centre! Who said singing and dancing on the tables was made for wild party go-ers? Well at Broadway Diner, expect singing, dancing and table performances EVERY night as your waitstaff are a star-studded lineup of talent who will be performing the night away as you enjoy our amazing diner classics and the fun vibe!

This American-style diner is full of amazing trinkets, neon signs and Insta-worthy backdrops as well as mouthwateringly picturesque burgers, loaded fries and thick freak shakes (of both the alcoholic and non-alcoholic variety). If that wasn't amazing enough, we also have a bespoke BROADWAY cocktail menu with jazzed-up versions of cocktail classics.

As you dine, your table will become a stage so bring your singing voices because there will be some nostalgic tunes to sing along to. Broadway is the perfect place to celebrate, congratulate or just add a little sparkle to your day!

Earlybird tickets are now available for only $20 and include a beer/wine and a burger, as well as exclusive early access to diner bookings before they book out.




