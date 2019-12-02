The Best Cyber Monday Theatre Ticket Offers in Sydney

Let's face it: You probably have enough stuff. While deals on vacuums and toothbrushes can feel satisfying in the moment, wouldn't you rather get tickets to an unforgettable theatrical experience? That's where we come in. This Cyber Monday (i.e. today!) deals on theater tix are so good they feel like a steal. Whether it's a show you've been planning to see forever, or a deal that's just too good to pass up, today's the day to buy those tickets.

Check out some of the highlights of our deals below, and see all of our Cyber Monday deals in Sydney here!

You can get tickets to see this hilarious and joyous love letter to the stage for only $49! Take all your friends to see this story about a lovable group of friends navigating friendship, romance, community, and their differences.

Ballet at lightening fast speed danced to the White Stripes? Yeah, go on. See an electrifying program of innovative dance for $69. Get tix now and save!

Savings of X%/$X on a glamorous night at the opera with fireworks and a view of gorgeous Sydney Harbour? Sign. Us. Up. Don't miss out on this exclusive price to one of the best nights out this summer, get tix now.

Save X% on this irresistible Spanish opera features glamorous girls and bull-fighting boys. "Carmen" is a red hot spark of an opera you won't want to miss, so get tix now at our exclusive price!

Some emotions are too big for words alone, and for that, we have music. "La Bohème" exposes your soul to the feelings that only music can express. A spectacular opera you can't miss. Get tix and save X%

If you missed it last year, Belvoir's 2019 hit is back in January 2020. For a cracking price of only $53 you can witness this warm and deeply felt show. Get tix now.

Ben Folds - The Symphonic Tour

Widely regarded as one of the major music influencers of his generation, Ben Folds is a must-see legend. Who knows when he'll be back to Sydney? Get tix now for only $45!

The Rite of Spring

Experience the ballet music that caused a riot: Stravinsky's "The Rite of Spring" with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. We have tickets for the exclusive Cyber Monday price of $45. Go ahead, treat yourself!

Italian Opera Gala

Moving drama meets electrifying music in this program of the greatest moments of Italian Opera with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra. That's correct, we have an exclusive price for this one too - get $45 tix now!

Mahler's Klagende Lied

The charismatic conductor Simone Young is one of Australia's finest musical exports. You can see her gifts for creating a force of orchestra for only $45!

The 1950s Latin Lounge presented by Sydney Symphony Orchestra

The Sydney Town Hall is transformed into a vibrant nightclub straight from New York's Golden Age, a time when soigné spots like the Copacabana were the place to be seen. Get tix for $45 this Cyber Monday!

Debussy and Ravel presented by Sydney Symphony Orchestra

Take a voyage into the Impressionistic music of Debussy, Mendelssohn, and Ravel's dazzling work for piano. Hear these three masters at work, live for only $45.

Cirque Stratosphere at Sydney Opera House

Strap in for 360 degrees of adrenaline-filled flights of daring, and seemingly impossible acrobatic and aerial feats. See this futuristic circus for only $X this Cyber Monday





