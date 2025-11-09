The Bachelor's Wesley Senna Leads World Premiere Of Gravity At QTOPIA Sydney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-Award-Winning independent theatre company Rogue Projects are pleased to be presenting Bradford Elmore's playwriting debut, Gravity, directed by theatre legend Anthony Skuse.

The show has previews on November 12 and 13, before opening night on November 14, and runs through November 29 at Qtopia Sydney - The Loading Dock Theatre. It runs roughly 70 minutes, and is meant for ages 16+ (parental discretion is advised).

This romantic (un)comedy about finding yourself falling in love, falling apart, and falling back together again is a heartfelt new exploration of polyamorous awakening, featuring The Bachelor star Wesley Senna Cortes as Christopher.

Heather and Christopher have been married for a decade. Ten years of books, sci-fi, and experimental cooking. Life is good, or as good as they should expect it to be. Then Christopher meets David. And David meets Heather.

A queer take on the romantic comedy genre, Gravity is the story of what can happen when you think you're satisfied, only to discover that your story is still evolving. Framing the pan-romanticism and polyamory frontier through humour and heartfulness, Kentucky-born playwright Bradford Elmore's debut work is a deeply personal, funny, and unapologetic story of one person's need to understand who they are, and what love looks like when gender is only part of the question.

Playwright Bradford Elmore is a leader in the bi, polyamorous community in Sydney, and co-hosts the popular podcast By-the-Bi. "Gravity began as an exploration of who I am and who I was," he said. "I wanted an opportunity to see myself...all of myself good and bad. The bisexual and polyamorous communities are often underrepresented in the media, and I hope to demonstrate that moving from unethical to ethical non-monogamy, while challenging, is achievable and worthwhile.

"At its heart, Gravity is a difficult conversation with ourselves and our partners about the complexity of sexuality, love, and identity."

Director Anthony Skuse has drawn together a powerful cast to present the work. The production is led by one of the 2023 lead Bachelors Wesley Senna Cortes, who plays Chrisopher with passion and vulnerability. He is joined by Annabelle Kablean (The Seagull, dir. Camilla Ah Kin, Richard III, dir. Adam Cook, ACA) as Heather, and Drew Wilson (War Horse Australian Tour, National Theatre and Global Creatures, Storm Boy, dir. Sam Strong, MTC and Queensland Theatre) as David. These three fantastic performers have been engaged with Skuse and Elmore in a rigorous dramaturgical development of the text during the rehearsal period.

"The play sets out to disrupt our received notion of what a successful relationship looks like," said Anthony Skuse on why the text and process is so compelling. "Two people meet, fall in love, plan a life together and assume it will follow a well-worn path. Then a third person turns up, and everything is up for grabs.

"The structure of Gravity is quite filmic and often works on the vertical axis, investigating what is happening now rather than what is happening next. And it's always exciting to integrate the unique qualities that everyone brings to the room into the piece. Who wouldn't love a little Brazilian jazz with their astronomy?"

Gravity was previously selected and presented for the 2019 Mardi Gras Playlist event curated by Director Kate Gaul, where it was presented as a staged reading. Gravity was also awarded an Art in Isolation Residency with Sydney Fringe, and was on stage at Gasworks Arts Park in 2020 when it was a finalist for the National Queer Playwriting Award. It is the recipient of the Australian Cultural Fund match funding, and is supported by Our Secret Spot.